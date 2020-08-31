Clear

Sen. Joni Ernst visits POET Biorefining in Hanlontown

The visit is part of her goal to visit Iowa's 99 counties. She's making agriculture her priority on this trip.

Posted: Aug 31, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

HANLONTOWN, Iowa - As U.S. Senator Joni Ernst tours Iowa's 99 counties, she's highlighting the importance of supporting farmers.

Ernst met with the folks at POET Biorefining for a closed-door meeting and a tour of the plant.

Part of the reason for her visit, Ernst wants to show her commitment to Iowa's ag industry, an industry hurting from changes to federal regulations.

Ernst says she's trying to work with the Trump administration to make sure farmers aren't left behind.

"Constantly encouraging the administration to uphold the spirt and the letter of the renewable fuel standard law. It is so important that we are adhering to that and of course trying to grow our industry as well," said Sen. Ernst.

Ernst also says there are efforts to try and get more ethanol to markets, including $100 million to build more infrastruture to hold the fuel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75189

Reported Deaths: 1865
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin22984879
Ramsey9132298
Dakota5867110
Anoka4681121
Stearns324422
Washington296254
Olmsted201624
Scott199231
Nobles186313
Wright12296
Blue Earth12235
Rice11858
Mower11763
Carver11134
Sherburne91013
Clay87240
St. Louis86723
Kandiyohi8141
Lyon5163
Todd4492
Nicollet43815
Watonwan4384
Steele4282
Winona42717
Freeborn4001
Benton3983
Le Sueur3752
McLeod3601
Beltrami3191
Chisago3111
Crow Wing30316
Otter Tail2934
Goodhue2639
Waseca2582
Martin2316
Cottonwood2000
Polk1994
Becker1972
Itasca19612
Carlton1881
Pipestone1879
Isanti1740
Douglas1661
Dodge1570
Unassigned15449
Pine1520
Murray1411
Sibley1393
Chippewa1351
Brown1302
Wabasha1220
Faribault1150
Morrison1141
Meeker1082
Cass1033
Rock1030
Mille Lacs993
Jackson951
Koochiching873
Pennington871
Fillmore860
Yellow Medicine851
Renville846
Houston760
Roseau730
Lincoln680
Kanabec655
Pope640
Swift631
Redwood610
Grant554
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Aitkin481
Norman460
Stevens450
Hubbard440
Mahnomen351
Marshall350
Big Stone340
Lake330
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle150
Kittson70
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 64403

Reported Deaths: 1106
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13292225
Woodbury412656
Johnson382826
Black Hawk378774
Linn297194
Dallas237839
Story236216
Scott220821
Dubuque202736
Buena Vista182612
Marshall163932
Pottawattamie163134
Wapello108249
Webster10068
Muscatine95951
Sioux8933
Crawford8323
Cerro Gordo82220
Clinton82110
Warren7755
Plymouth73718
Tama62229
Jasper58530
Des Moines5675
Wright5191
Marion4750
Dickinson4246
Lee4095
Louisa39714
Carroll3872
Boone3444
Washington33611
Bremer2987
Franklin29617
Hamilton2792
Henry2794
Clarke2393
Clay2363
Hardin2301
Emmet2218
Winneshiek2173
Mahaska21618
Floyd2153
Shelby2151
Delaware2123
Jackson2081
Butler2012
Benton2001
Poweshiek1848
Clayton1793
Allamakee1744
Buchanan1741
Guthrie1735
Jones1702
Madison1642
Winnebago1618
Cedar1541
Hancock1542
Humboldt1532
Lyon1482
Harrison1471
Cherokee1402
Fayette1381
Howard1322
Pocahontas1302
Grundy1281
Mills1281
Calhoun1262
Kossuth1210
Jefferson1170
Sac1140
Iowa1131
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Page1120
Palo Alto1120
Mitchell1090
Chickasaw1070
Monona1071
Monroe1078
Van Buren1011
Osceola990
Lucas935
Union933
Appanoose823
Davis812
Worth790
Montgomery765
Keokuk601
Fremont580
Greene540
Adair511
Wayne482
Decatur440
Audubon411
Ida400
Ringgold321
Adams220
Unassigned190
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cooler air has arrived...will it be sticking around?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayor Norton Pushes for Healthier Habits in Rochester

Image

Community Partners Selected for Rochester Conservation Corps

Image

Soccer teams adjust to a different kind of game

Image

Republicans take aim at Walz enforcement plan

Image

38-day run across Minnesota

Image

Massage parlor in danger of losing license

Image

U.S. Senator Ernst reaffirms her commitment to the Ag industry

Image

Mayor says get moving

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Monday

Image

First Student Transit Prepares for Back to School

Community Events