Sen. Joni Ernst visits POET Biorefining in Hanlontown

HANLONTOWN, Iowa - As U.S. Senator Joni Ernst tours Iowa's 99 counties, she's highlighting the importance of supporting farmers.

Ernst met with the folks at POET Biorefining for a closed-door meeting and a tour of the plant.

Part of the reason for her visit, Ernst wants to show her commitment to Iowa's ag industry, an industry hurting from changes to federal regulations.

Ernst says she's trying to work with the Trump administration to make sure farmers aren't left behind.

"Constantly encouraging the administration to uphold the spirt and the letter of the renewable fuel standard law. It is so important that we are adhering to that and of course trying to grow our industry as well," said Sen. Ernst.

Ernst also says there are efforts to try and get more ethanol to markets, including $100 million to build more infrastruture to hold the fuel.