Sen. Joni Ernst hosts town hall on veterans issues

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst might not be able to meet with veterans in person, but she is finding ways to reach out.

Early Tuesday evening, Senator Ernst held a conference call town hall with Iowa vets. She was joined by VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.

They fielded questions from veterans about the care they're receiving from the VA and how it can be improved upon.

One topic on the mind of the VA Secretary was giving veterans better access to mental health care. He said they've had great success utilizing telehealth visits for mental health appointments.

"We don't force people to come into a large clinical setting instead we can have those veterans access us from the comfort of their home," said Secretary Wilkie.

He said in a normal month before the pandemic, the VA usually had 40,000 telehealth visits regarding mental health. In April, they had over 900,000.