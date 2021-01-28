Sen. Joni Ernst gives her thoughts on impeachment trial

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa's junior U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, an unfailing supporter of former President Donald Trump, is on the record. She believes it is unconstitutional to try a president on an article of impeachment after he leaves office.

A few days ago, Sen. Ernst made it clear in a press release that the violence that happened at the capitol was not acceptible, but thinks impeaching the former President is not the way to go.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Sen. Ernst on Thursday morning. She said the impeachment trial is keeping senators from working on more pressing issues, like the pandemic and economic recovery.

Ernst hopes President Biden will step forward and pressure Democrats to end the impeachment trial, because she feels it is dividing the country even further.

She also believes it could be illegal for the senate to try a president when he's out of office.

"I do believe that this is unconstitutional. We are now as a senate, going forward on an impeachment trial on a private citizen," said Sen. Ernst.

According to Ernst, her and 44 other senators agree the impeachment is unconstitutional. If those senators stick to that thinking, that would deny Democrats the supermajority they need to convict the former president.

The senate impeachment trial is set to begin the week of February 8th.