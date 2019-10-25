Sen. Grassley thinks USMCA 'increasingly unlikely' to pass in 2019

MANLY, Iowa - According to Iowa's senior US Senator, Charles Grassley, the United States - Mexico - Canada Trade Agreement will most likely not be ratified this year.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Grassley blames House Democrats for holding up the process. The agreement will keep existing 'no tariff' agreements for some products, while making it easier for farmers to export dairy and poultry products. Mexico is also one of the largest importers of corn from the United States.

Local farmers are hoping the USMCA would pass this year. Andy Hill, who owns a farm near Manly, says quick passage will impact how other future trade agreements are negotiated. He says countries like Japan and South Korea might be put off by the Congress' reluctance to pass USMCA.