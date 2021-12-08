Sen. Grassley questions White House efforts to close Guantanamo Bay detention facility

ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley is questioning the Biden Administration's efforts to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay.

President Biden has committed to closing the military prison by the end of his term, but leaders on both sides of the aisle say they've yet to see details on how the White House plans to do so.

Senator Grassley served as the ranking Republican during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday on closing the facility. Following the hearing, Grassley told KIMT he would like the Guantanamo Bay detention center to remain open.

"I want to see people prosecuted, I want to see people punished." Senator Grassley continued, "yesterday when we had a hearing on that very subject, I asked questions along the lines of two of our six witnesses that have strong views that Guantanamo should not be closed down for the reason that people that do these dastardly things of terrorism ought to be punished. And number two, that if they're turned loose, like we found turning loose several hundred people in previous administrations, at least one-third of them have entered the war on terrorism again against the United States."

During Wednesday's hearing on Capitol Hill, Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said recidivism rates among former detainees released after 2009 are much lower than the statistic Senator Grassley cited. Durbin adds more than two-thirds of the 39 prisoners being held at Guantanamo Bay today have never been formally charged with a crime.

The White House declined to provide any witnesses to testify at the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on closing the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, drawing criticism from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.