Sen. Grassley makes statewide tour stop in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - As the Memorial Day congressional recess winds down, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is meeting with constituents in the Hawkeye State.

Meeting with Clear Lake Rotary Club members at the Surf Ballroom Thursday, Grassley spoke about some of the issues he's working on in Washington, including bi-partisan bills limiting costs on insulin and prescription drugs, and one being put forth on the cattle price transparency bill he has championed. He also took questions from club members, including regarding recent cybersecurity threats.

With mid-term elections roughly a year away, he feels confident in Republicans gaining the majority in the House and Senate.

"For sure the House of Representatives because history is behind us. We only have to pick up 5 seats, the average is 20 seats. We ought to be able to take over the House of Representatives easily. I think we can take over the United States Senate, but it's a little more touch and go."

Grassley, who worked with President Joe Biden during the decades the two served together in the Senate, says the body requires bi-partisanship.

"The institution of the Senate, because of the 60 vote requirement, drives bi-partisanship. It's mandatory, if you don't have some bi-partisanship in the United States Senate except a rarely used thing we call reconciliation, you don't get anything done."

Grassley's stop is part of his annual 99-county tour, something he's done for 40 years straight.