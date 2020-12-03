Sen. Grassley back to work amidst discussions of second COVID-19 stimulus package

MASON CITY, Iowa - After testing positive for coronavirus last month, and being in isolation for two weeks, Iowa's senior U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley is back to work.

During his weekly call with reporters on Wednesday, the 7-term Senator highlighted a few things that Congress needs to do before it adjourns for the holiday break. Those included the National Defense Reauthorization Act, funding the government through the rest of 2020 (which must be done by December 11), and a second stimulus package. As stimulus talks heat up, Grassley says there's a pressing need for another round of stimulus help, as leaders across the country, including Governor Kim Reynolds, have expressed the urgency to get a measure passed.

"There are people still hurting from the government shutting down the economy in March. There is still a need for help for public schools...all K-12 schools. There's also a general agreement that we need to help small business again."

He's hopeful something can be done before the break.

"There are dozens of items that have great bi-partisan support that have been held up because there are a few items that have partisan disagreement."

On Tuesday, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said he's planning to stick with a partisan, scaled back version of a stimulus bill. He made the announcement after President-elect Joe Biden called upon lawmakers to pass a relief bill now. McConnell has not shown any interest in a $900 billion bi-partisan proposal that would include $228 for extending paycheck protection subsidies for hard-hit businesses like restaurants.