Sen. Ernst tours North Iowa

MANLY, Iowa - U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is making her way through the state of Iowa as part of her 99 County Tour.

During a stop at the Manly Terminal and Logistics Park Friday morning, Ernst heard from stakeholders from Iowa Northern Railway, who have been working to develop 125 acres of industrial ready facilities, and have more plans on the way for sites in Shell Rock and Oelwein.

"We're just glad to see that they continue to develop in rural Iowa and really help promote the products that are coming out of rural Iowa."

A workforce must be developed to keep that effort going, however. The area's childcare and housing shortages also pose a challenge. The Senator views the zero-interest loan program through the USDA as a significant aid to the Railway, as well as for other projects and entities.

"I always tell people if there's something good, a program you like, let us know. If there's a program not working, let us know. This program seems to be working very well for them."

As thousands of Afghani citizens and American nationals continue to flee Afghanistan from the Taliban, Senator Ernst says the withdrawal and transition process was not well orchestrated.

"I think the withdrawal was hasty and haphazard. There seemed to be no plan in place to evacuate American citizens, as well as the Afghan interpreters that assisted our men and women in uniform."

A retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Iowa National Guard, Ernst is voicing concern over what she calls President Biden's lack of response in thanking the men and women who have fought in the Global War on Terror for the last two decades.

"I'm here to say thank you. You've done your job, you've done it well. I honor and salute you."

The Senator also visited with Waldorf faculty and students in Forest City, as well as met with folks at Fox River Mills in Osage.