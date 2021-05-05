Sen. Ernst exploring hemp industry with visit to North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Senator Joni Ernst is on her 2021 99 County Tour across Iowa, and made several stops in North Iowa on Tuesday.

After visiting a family farm in Hancock County, the two-time Senator got a tour of father and son Greg Nicholas' (Sr. and Jr.) hemp farm operation just outside Mason City, to get a first-hand look on the growing industry. Nicholas walked her through the process on how hemp is grown and dried, as well as the products it can be utilized for, including fiber and CBD.

With a burgeoning market for these products, Ernst is looking for ways on the federal level to improve what was previously established, and is impressed to see how past efforts have paid off.

"It's still one of those crops that can be rotated in and can be very beneficial. I think it's really exciting that we're looking at other types of crops in the state of Iowa. I think Greg Nicholas and his family are really excited about it, and seeing those efforts paying off."

She believes that hemp could be the dominant third crop for farmers to grow, and that diversification is the name of the game.

"We have a lot of other things, carbon sequestration plants that we're working on as well, in Congress. A number of different ways farmers can diversify and find different revenue streams to bolster their farming efforts."

One issue that was brought up is the federal law regarding what constitutes the level of THC that can be in the crop. As of right now, nothing can be over 0.3%.

"Those farmers that went over that 0.3 level, the crop had to be destroyed. So unfortunate, no crop insurance involved there so it was an investment that went bad."

This marks the second growing season for hemp in Iowa. Under state law, farmers must apply for a permit, and can grow no more than 40 acres worth.