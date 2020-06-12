Sen. Ernst discussing police reform, protests, and national defense

MASON CITY, Iowa - As Minnesota kicks off a special legislative session on Friday to talk police reform, there is already a discussion underway on Capitol Hill.

During a conference call Thursday afternoon, Iowa's U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is revealing a plan to hold law enforcement agencies accountable in times when force is needed. She discussed her bi-partisan efforts surrounding the Walter Scott Notification Act, which would require states to track key data in officer involved shootings, including name, race, description of event, and overall circumstances that lead to a weapon being used. If an agency did not track the appropriate information, it could face a reduction in federal grant funding. Senator Ernst says it would help cover issues regarding oversight and transparency.

"It's clear we have recurring issues of police officers abusing their authority, and we need to know all the facts surrounding these horrific events that lead to the murder of George Floyd and many cases like his."

In addition, Senator Ernst touched on a bi-partisan effort to make it a criminal offense for law enforcement agents to engage in sexual misconduct while on duty, and closing the law enforcement consent loophole.

"There are too many cases where prison guards, police officers or other authority figures have initiated sexual contact with individuals under their watch. As Congress is debating policing reforms, this should absolutely be part of that conversation."

Also, the Senator highlighted her work on the bi-partisan National Defense Authorization Act, Pentagon functioning efficiently, protecting troops, and having the proper tools necessary, as well creating committees that will focus on prevention and retaliation of sexual misconduct within the armed services.

"We must do better for Iowans and all Americans who choose to serve and protect our country, and these are great steps to do just that."

As part of the Act, the Senator supports establishing a bi-partisan commission that would look at renaming military bases that are named after Confederate soldiers.

"There will be opposition to it, but it is a conversation that we absolutely need to have."

Regarding the recent destruction of statues of Confederate soldiers, as well as Christopher Columbus, due to a perceived link with racial injustice, Senator Ernst condemns the action, saying that violence and destruction is not the way for change, and is instead urging peaceful discussion regarding their removal.

"If there are statues that the public feels are offensive, then they need to have those reasonable peaceful discussions with the authorities in charge of those monuments."