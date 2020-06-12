Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sen. Ernst discussing police reform, protests, and national defense

The U.S. Senator from Iowa is sharing her legislative work on Capitol Hill

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 2:55 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - As Minnesota kicks off a special legislative session on Friday to talk police reform, there is already a discussion underway on Capitol Hill. 

During a conference call Thursday afternoon, Iowa's U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is revealing a plan to hold law enforcement agencies accountable in times when force is needed. She discussed her bi-partisan efforts surrounding the Walter Scott Notification Act, which would require states to track key data in officer involved shootings, including name, race, description of event, and overall circumstances that lead to a weapon being used. If an agency did not track the appropriate information, it could face a reduction in federal grant funding. Senator Ernst says it would help cover issues regarding oversight and transparency.

"It's clear we have recurring issues of police officers abusing their authority, and we need to know all the facts surrounding these horrific events that lead to the murder of George Floyd and many cases like his."

In addition, Senator Ernst touched on a bi-partisan effort to make it a criminal offense for law enforcement agents to engage in sexual misconduct while on duty, and closing the law enforcement consent loophole.

"There are too many cases where prison guards, police officers or other authority figures have initiated sexual contact with individuals under their watch. As Congress is debating policing reforms, this should absolutely be part of that conversation."

Also, the Senator highlighted her work on the bi-partisan National Defense Authorization Act, Pentagon functioning efficiently, protecting troops, and having the proper tools necessary, as well creating committees that will focus on prevention and retaliation of sexual misconduct within the armed services.

"We must do better for Iowans and all Americans who choose to serve and protect our country, and these are great steps to do just that."

As part of the Act, the Senator supports establishing a bi-partisan commission that would look at renaming military bases that are named after Confederate soldiers. 

"There will be opposition to it, but it is a conversation that we absolutely need to have."

Regarding the recent destruction of statues of Confederate soldiers, as well as Christopher Columbus, due to a perceived link with racial injustice, Senator Ernst condemns the action, saying that violence and destruction is not the way for change, and is instead urging peaceful discussion regarding their removal.

"If there are statues that the public feels are offensive, then they need to have those reasonable peaceful discussions with the authorities in charge of those monuments."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 28869

Reported Deaths: 1267
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin9674693
Ramsey3680167
Stearns208117
Anoka165487
Nobles15996
Dakota157271
Olmsted74012
Washington73536
Rice5943
Mower5742
Kandiyohi5341
Scott5043
Clay49031
Todd3642
Wright3622
Carver2612
Sherburne2602
Freeborn1970
Benton1903
Steele1730
Lyon1582
Blue Earth1541
Martin1435
St. Louis11914
Cottonwood940
Pine940
Nicollet9311
Crow Wing879
Goodhue867
Winona8615
Watonwan860
Unassigned8231
Otter Tail781
Carlton780
Chisago731
Polk672
Itasca5812
Dodge550
Chippewa541
Morrison520
Le Sueur501
Douglas480
Meeker471
McLeod460
Becker450
Isanti440
Jackson430
Murray410
Pennington370
Waseca320
Faribault250
Sibley251
Mille Lacs241
Rock230
Beltrami210
Wabasha200
Fillmore201
Swift191
Brown172
Norman160
Pipestone140
Big Stone130
Aitkin130
Kanabec121
Wilkin123
Marshall120
Cass112
Wadena100
Pope100
Koochiching90
Redwood80
Yellow Medicine80
Renville80
Lincoln60
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Houston50
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Roseau50
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Lac qui Parle30
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 630
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4906150
Woodbury295738
Black Hawk181353
Buena Vista13434
Linn100580
Dallas97326
Marshall93118
Wapello66122
Johnson6338
Crawford5872
Muscatine56842
Pottawattamie43810
Tama41929
Scott39710
Dubuque37121
Louisa35411
Sioux3320
Jasper27617
Wright2630
Washington2069
Warren1821
Plymouth1734
Story1692
Allamakee1214
Hamilton1040
Mahaska10414
Poweshiek948
Webster881
Dickinson840
Clarke831
Boone790
Bremer746
Henry742
Taylor690
Des Moines682
Clinton671
Guthrie553
Cedar521
Cherokee510
Benton461
Monroe456
Jefferson430
Shelby420
Osceola410
Marion380
Jones380
Clay380
Franklin380
Hardin360
Lee361
Cerro Gordo361
Iowa350
Clayton343
Buchanan341
Emmet340
Sac340
Davis301
Madison302
Monona290
Pocahontas290
Fayette280
Harrison280
Lyon260
Humboldt261
Delaware251
Winneshiek250
Hancock240
Grundy230
Lucas222
Mills210
Floyd191
Butler182
Carroll171
Calhoun160
Page160
Appanoose163
Kossuth160
Greene150
Ida150
Keokuk150
Chickasaw150
Jackson140
Audubon131
Cass130
Winnebago120
Howard120
Van Buren110
Adair100
Union100
Palo Alto90
Montgomery92
Ringgold70
Adams70
Mitchell60
Fremont40
Unassigned40
Wayne30
Decatur30
Worth30
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Sunny skies to finish off the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NBA reopening concerns top doc

Image

Preparing for youth sports this summer

Image

Community Conversation About Policing and Policy

Image

Community reacts to controversial monuments being destroyed

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/11

Image

Senator Joni Ernst on Police reform

Image

NBA playing in Florida Bubble

Image

Targeted Testing Collaboration

Image

Rochester's police charter

Community Events