Sen. Ernst announcing the 'FRNT Line Act'

MASON CITY, Iowa - You may know people in your life that are working long hours to keep people safe, and keep this country moving. Now, thanks to a new bill being introduced by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a front line worker may be able to save some money in federal income taxes.

The Financial Relief Noting the Large Impact of Our Nation's Essential Employees Act, or FRNT Line, would suspend federal payroll taxes to essential workers who earn up to $50,000 annually. In addition, it would suspend federal income taxes for essential workers up to an annual income cap, which will be set at the level of pay for the highest paid enlisted person in the U.S. Armed Forces. These suspensions will begin on April 1st of this year, and will end on the date the federal emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, with an automatic sunset date of December 31, 2020.

The plan has seen widespread support from agencies like the National Restaurant Association, the Food Industry Association, the International Dairy Foods Association, and Fareway.

Senator Ernst has seen the amount of work these workers put in daily.

"They all had a mission, whatever career field they were in. Our great truck drivers that have been moving supplies across the United States, the grocers that kept our shelves filled, the farmers that were producing the food that we needed. And of course, those health workers, whether they're working at nursing homes or at our hospitals."

And she believes they are deserving of such a reward.

"It's a great way to reward folks that have been out there working every single day, those great folks that have kept our economy going as much as possible."

Senator Ernst has also introduced the 'Back to Work Childcare Grant of 2020', which would provide gap assistance for 9 months in order to support childcare facilities. In addition, Ernst says discussions are ongoing as to what a Phase 4 for COVID-19 relief may look like, including a provision to support the renewable fuel standard by helping support ethanol producers, and additional stipends.