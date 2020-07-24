Clear
Sen. Ernst announcing the 'FRNT Line Act'

The act, which has already seen widespread support and interest, aims to suspend payroll and federal income taxes for front line and essential workers

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 2:56 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - You may know people in your life that are working long hours to keep people safe, and keep this country moving. Now, thanks to a new bill being introduced by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a front line worker may be able to save some money in federal income taxes.

The Financial Relief Noting the Large Impact of Our Nation's Essential Employees Act, or FRNT Line, would suspend federal payroll taxes to essential workers who earn up to $50,000 annually. In addition, it would suspend federal income taxes for essential workers up to an annual income cap, which will be set at the level of pay for the highest paid enlisted person in the U.S. Armed Forces. These suspensions will begin on April 1st of this year, and will end on the date the federal emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic is lifted, with an automatic sunset date of December 31, 2020.

The plan has seen widespread support from agencies like the National Restaurant Association, the Food Industry Association, the International Dairy Foods Association, and Fareway.

Senator Ernst has seen the amount of work these workers put in daily.

"They all had a mission, whatever career field they were in. Our great truck drivers that have been moving supplies across the United States, the grocers that kept our shelves filled, the farmers that were producing the food that we needed. And of course, those health workers, whether they're working at nursing homes or at our hospitals."

And she believes they are deserving of such a reward.

"It's a great way to reward folks that have been out there working every single day, those great folks that have kept our economy going as much as possible."

Senator Ernst has also introduced the 'Back to Work Childcare Grant of 2020', which would provide gap assistance for 9 months in order to support childcare facilities. In addition, Ernst says discussions are ongoing as to what a Phase 4 for COVID-19 relief may look like, including a provision to support the renewable fuel standard by helping support ethanol producers, and additional stipends.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 48721

Reported Deaths: 1601
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin15537804
Ramsey5985253
Dakota3263101
Anoka2848111
Stearns267819
Nobles17146
Washington157241
Olmsted146621
Scott10949
Mower10242
Rice9288
Blue Earth7263
Clay68639
Wright6644
Kandiyohi6311
Carver6182
Sherburne4725
Todd4052
Lyon3903
Freeborn3331
St. Louis30516
Steele2921
Watonwan2830
Benton2763
Nicollet24913
Winona19316
Martin1905
Le Sueur1651
Goodhue1548
Cottonwood1530
Crow Wing14412
Chisago1381
Otter Tail1371
Unassigned13040
Pipestone1246
Beltrami1220
Pine1190
Dodge1180
McLeod1150
Itasca11312
Carlton1100
Murray1090
Douglas1080
Polk1043
Waseca990
Isanti960
Becker920
Chippewa871
Meeker772
Morrison741
Faribault730
Sibley692
Brown632
Wabasha630
Jackson600
Pennington601
Lincoln510
Fillmore500
Mille Lacs503
Koochiching493
Swift471
Rock450
Renville444
Yellow Medicine380
Cass362
Roseau340
Grant331
Houston330
Pope300
Redwood270
Norman260
Marshall250
Aitkin240
Wilkin233
Kanabec221
Big Stone200
Wadena200
Mahnomen171
Clearwater140
Stevens140
Hubbard130
Lake130
Traverse90
Lac qui Parle60
Red Lake50
Kittson30
Cook20
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 40686

Reported Deaths: 819
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk8786191
Woodbury351447
Black Hawk277461
Buena Vista176712
Linn171987
Johnson170110
Dallas161934
Scott139811
Dubuque130026
Marshall125621
Story99810
Pottawattamie97918
Wapello77331
Muscatine74845
Crawford6893
Webster5665
Sioux5511
Tama51429
Cerro Gordo48816
Warren4321
Wright4251
Jasper41620
Plymouth3976
Louisa37513
Dickinson3514
Washington2759
Hamilton2161
Boone2041
Clinton1942
Clay1621
Franklin1573
Clarke1563
Bremer1527
Carroll1491
Allamakee1444
Mahaska13117
Shelby1270
Des Moines1252
Emmet1250
Hardin1180
Poweshiek1188
Guthrie1145
Marion1130
Jackson1100
Pocahontas1101
Cedar1061
Jones1051
Benton1021
Henry1013
Floyd962
Hancock952
Cherokee931
Butler882
Taylor850
Buchanan841
Lyon840
Monona840
Madison792
Sac750
Harrison730
Mitchell730
Osceola730
Calhoun722
Humboldt721
Kossuth720
Delaware701
Iowa701
Fayette680
Jefferson680
Clayton673
Lee672
Winneshiek661
Monroe647
Mills630
Winnebago630
Palo Alto620
Grundy611
Union591
Davis471
Worth470
Howard450
Chickasaw410
Lucas394
Page390
Greene370
Appanoose343
Cass320
Montgomery312
Ida270
Keokuk261
Adair220
Audubon221
Van Buren221
Ringgold211
Decatur170
Fremont160
Adams120
Wayne121
Unassigned10
