Sen. Cory Booker returns to stump in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Another Democratic Presidential hopeful is returning to North iowa.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker made a stop at the Historic Park Inn in Mason City Saturday evening, touching on issues like healthcare and student loan debt, as well as sharing the work he's done as a Mayor and Senator, and even shared a bit of his family background in Iowa.

Attendee Curtis Gedney has Booker's support.

"I was so impressed with his background, his Stanford education including being the captain of the football team, and then went on to be a Rhode's Scholar at Oxford and then Yale Law School. He went to be Mayor of Newark and accomplished a lot of wonderful things, and then went on to become a Senator there."

"The man is genuine, there was not a dishonest bone in his body I could find, and I trust him more than any of the other candidates."

Having a background in healthcare and seeing issues in it on a regular basis, Gedney would like to see healthcare addressed, particularly when it comes to cost and care.

"Cory has actually come up with a plan to provide funds to train family members to be caregivers. They're doing it the best they can anyway, and to pay them a liveable wage, even to give them benefits. This would be a big project and would meet the needs of a lot of people."

He realizes expanding universal healthcare so quickly would be chaotic, but doing it in steps is more doable.

Right now, polls in Iowa show unfavorably of the Senator: according to Real Clear Politics, Booker only has about 2-3% of support, putting him neck and neck with Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang. Gedney has some advice for Booker if he wants to boost his support in the Hawkeye State.

"The amazing thing is that everybody you talk to likes Cory. He is their second or third pick, if not the first. He's not been aggressive in defining how he would better than his rivals. He's a little more humble than that, I think. He's trying to portray himself and what he has to offer. I think he needs to become more aggressive, frankly. And take on his rivals as the others have, but with his own moral impulses intact."

Booker was not one of the 7 Democratic candidates in Los Angeles Friday night for another debate.