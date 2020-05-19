Sen. Chuck Grassley talks coronavirus economic recovery

MASON CITY, Iowa - Business owners and local leaders joined Sen. Chuck Grassley in an online meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Sen. Grassley talked about the federal response to the coronavirus. He is concerned about workers who decide not to head back to tehir jobs because of the extra $600 a week unemployment stipend from the federal government.

Grassley also voiced his opposition to the $3 trillion spending package passed by the House of Representatives. He says it was a political move.

When asked about the CARES Act, Grassley explained the bill did have its faults, but was needed in order to get the country back on its feet.

"We had to put this together because we were determined to let people know that since the federal government for the first time in the 240 year history in our country shut down the economy, we had a responsibility to open it up and we wanted the country to know that we were doing that," said Senator Grassley.

The senior senator from Iowa also talked about the need for liability protection for small businesses as they reopen.