Sen. Carla Nelson believes it's time to begin safely opening the economy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz will be updating Minnesotans on the state’s next steps in the coronavirus pandemic.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Sen. Carla Nelson ahead of the governor's announcement. She believes Minnesota is ready to begin opening up the economy safely.

She explained, “It’s a bipartisan issue, in speaking with democratic senators up here as well, that we start to reopen this economy. It's essential and we need to do so and we can do so in a very safe way.”

The peacetime emergency is set to expire on Friday. It gives the governor power to issue executive orders and close businesses.

The stay at home order had been last extended through May 18th but some small businesses have said they’d defy the governors order if he extends beyond that.

Sen. Nelson says she understands their frustration. She added, “I am gravely concerned about our small businesses. I am encouraging the governor to look at the latest data, to look at how we can begin opening Minnesota in a safe and secure way.”

Walz is expected to make a decision regarding a peacetime emergency extension but it’s unclear if he’ll make an announcement on extending the stay at home order.