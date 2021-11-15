Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks impacts of Infrastructure Bill on Minnesotans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure plan into law Monday afternoon.

KIMT News 3 spoke with U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar on what the passage means for Minnesotans.

"This is a really exciting moment for our state. I think every Minnesotan, especially in southeastern Minnesota, understands potholes and how there are still roads that need to be fixed, understands congestion and traffic. And then we've also all had the experience of bridges in disrepair. It's not just the 35-W bridge. It's a lot of our smaller bridges in rural Minnesota," she explains.

In addition to making it easier to get around Minnesota, the infrastructure bill will fund broadband expansion, an issue highlighted during the pandemic.

"We saw that not everyone has access to high-speed internet. so whether it's doctors at the Mayo Clinic who live farther out from Rochester who wants to look at X-rays from home, whether it's a student who wants to do her biology quizzes in her house," says Sen. Klobuchar.

Minnesota is expecting nearly $7 billion in funding. Locally, the City of Rochester is expecting additional federal funding for the Link, or bus rapid transit project. Olmsted County Public Works says it's too early to say how exactly the money will impact the area.

"I think that for our state especially, we are a state that likes to make stuff, invent things, export to the world, and the only way that you can do that is if you have, like in Rochester, an airport that's functional. It can't be old-fashioned. It's got to work. You got to be able to have people that can get to work and mostly, in the modern world you've got to have high-speed internet in every corner of the state," adds the senator.