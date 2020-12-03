Sen. Amy Klobuchar pushes for vaccine distribution funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is calling on congressional leaders to include robust funding in a COVID-19 relief package with the goal of preparing states for vaccine distribution.

Having dedicated funding is essential according to Klobuchar since many health departments and cities are facing significant budget shortfalls and can't shoulder the cost of distribution.

The bipartisan proposal includes billions of dollars to get the vaccine out hopefully as soon as late December.

Klobuchar said, "We're going to need trucks. We're going to need planes. We're going to need storage facilities including, with one of the vaccines, freezers that can go to 100 degrees below zero. So, that's going to be a big part of our job to get that funding at the end of the year as well as that economic bridge that we're going to need to get us, so that when the pandemic is behind us, our economy can immediately jump into gear."

Klobuchar says ensuring competent distribution will be also be essential for Rochester.

She explained, "The frontline health workers are number one in line to get this vaccine so of course it's got to be in place for Rochester given all the health workers that are in Rochester and the plan now is to get this vaccine out by the end of December, beginning of January."

The house passed a $2.2 trillion dollar package for economic relief for states and unemployment benefits in October.