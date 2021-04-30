Sen. Amy Klobuchar discusses COVID funding impact on Mower, Freeborn and Rice counties

FREEBORN, CO., Minn. - How to use federal coronavirus relief dollars effectively is being discussed by US Sen. Amy Klobuchar and commissioners from Rice, Mower, and Freeborn counties.

The American Rescue Plan funding is meant to give counties flexibility in spending with a focus on areas such as supporting essential workers or funding infrastructure.

According to Sen. Klobuchar Mower County is receiving $7.7 million, Freeborn county is receiving nearly $6 million and Rice county is getting $12.9 million.

Rice County Commissioner Steve Underdahl says he hopes the funds will help the local economy recover in the years to come.

Underdahl said, “One of the things that will really help is that there's a longer time period to be able to spend those dollars. I think we'll be able to put it to use. Personally, I'd like to see something put together in a way that is going to be sustainable.”

In addition to those funds, President Biden’s $2.3 trillion dollar infrastructure and jobs plan is providing 100 billion is for broadband projects across the country which would include local counties.

She explained, “I think we've seen a great need for broadband in our rural areas and in mid-size and small size, even if you have it in your towns there are many people who live further out and then they can't do work from home or do a teleconference with a doctor or the like. So, that's a big focus on the infrastructure bill.”

Freeborn County says about 55% of its county is covered with high speed with plans to have the entire county covered in 18 months.