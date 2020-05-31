On closed interstate, semi drives through George Floyd protesters; driver arrested

Horrifying traffic cam video of a semi truck going full speed through crowds of protesters on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/6D7HeTS07g — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 31, 2020

Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators. The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 31, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS – A semi that was on a closed freeway Sunday nearly hit protesters in Minneapolis, and Gov. Tim Walz said it “underscores the volatile situation we have out there.”

The driver of the semi sustained injuries after being pulled from the vehicle by protesters.

He was also arrested, although many other details remain unknown.

“A horrifying image,” Walz said.

The scene interrupted what Walz called a “peaceful protest" and he added it was amazing there were no deaths.

"Nobody should have to fear that type of injury while expressing their First Amendment right," said John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. "A truck at speed driving into a crowd ...

"There's no way for me to see that as anything other than one of the most dangerous things I've ever seen."

State leaders said there were between 5,000 to 6,000 people on the interstate at the time. The interstate was closed as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The incident involving the semi occurred a short time later.

Walz said the interstate was closed to allow for a peaceful protest prior to the city's curfew going into effect.

The Minnesota State Patrol says in a tweet that the action appeared deliberate.

The patrol says the driver was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A curfew in the Twin Cities is in place starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.