Seminar sorts out the low-carb diet craze

MASON CITY, Iowa - Low carb and keto diets are all the rage these days. This evening, MercyOne North Iowa held a seminar for the community explaining how low carb diets work and the best ways to keep carbs in your foods.
MercyOne registered dietitian Jenn Arndt says many low carb diets are too low on carbs. She says the diets do help you lose weight fast, but they are difficult to follow in the long run.
Arndt also talked about the best way to cut the amount of carbs you are eating down. She says minimize sugary and sweet items, and instead load up on fruits and vegetables, which are natural carbs. Plus, fruits and vegetable contain natural fiber. If you are a bread lover, consider switching to whole grains.
