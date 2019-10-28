Injury reported after semi vs. bicycle accident on Highway 65 near Sheffield

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa - One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after an accident involving a semi and a person riding a bike.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 65 just south of Sheffield at around 3:45 a.m.

The roadway was blocked between 4-6:50 a.m.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Franklin General Hospital Ambulance,

Sheffield paramedics, Sheffield fire and Mercy Air Med.

No names or conditions have been released at this time.