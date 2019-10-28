Clear

Injury reported after semi vs. bicycle accident on Highway 65 near Sheffield

One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after an accident involving a semi and a person riding a bike.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 8:39 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 8:40 AM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa - One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after an accident involving a semi and a person riding a bike.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 65 just south of Sheffield at around 3:45 a.m.

The roadway was blocked between 4-6:50 a.m.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Franklin General Hospital Ambulance,

Sheffield paramedics, Sheffield fire and Mercy Air Med.

No names or conditions have been released at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The first accumulating snow of the season is set to arrive tonight

Image

Weather forecast 9/27

Image

9-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Floyd County accident

Image

Mother battling cancer gets new bedroom

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Image

Section football highlights and updated brackets from Saturday

Community Events