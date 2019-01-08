OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - "Not very much fun," is how semi truck driver Ben Anderson describes driving his big rig in the windy conditions. "Sometimes it gets pretty rocky back and forth but it ain't so bad."
Semi driver Aaron Ross says paying attention is key. "A lot of it depends on how much weight you have in your trailer so a lighter load, the winds gonna affect it more so you kinda just have to watch your trailers and make sure they're not swaying too much, but your real risk is turning over," he explains.
Both drivers say they can feel the wind pushing against their trucks, but don't fear turning over from the wind.
Related Content
- Semi truck drivers brace themselves during the wind advisory
- Wind Advisory in effect until Sunday afternoon
- Wind Advisory in place throughout viewing area
- Truck/semi crash in Freeborn County
- Chatfield semi driver in I-90 collision
- Wind Advisory in effect through much of Monday
- Wind Advisory in effect until early Thursday morning
- Tow truck drivers respond during winter weather
- Semi driver loses control on Avenue of the Saints
- UPDATE: Driver injured after semi crashes into overpass
Scroll for more content...