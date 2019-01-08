Clear
Semi truck drivers brace themselves during the wind advisory

Wind advisory ends 9 PM Tuesday.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - "Not very much fun," is how semi truck driver Ben Anderson describes driving his big rig in the windy conditions. "Sometimes it gets pretty rocky back and forth but it ain't so bad."

Semi driver Aaron Ross says paying attention is key. "A lot of it depends on how much weight you have in your trailer so a lighter load, the winds gonna affect it more so you kinda just have to watch your trailers and make sure they're not swaying too much, but your real risk is turning over," he explains.

Both drivers say they can feel the wind pushing against their trucks, but don't fear turning over from the wind.

Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
