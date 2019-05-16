Clear

Semi totaled, 2,500 chickens killed in NE Iowa rollover crash

Photo courtesy Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2,500 chickens were killed during a semi rollover crash Tuesday morning in northeast Iowa.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 10:09 AM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 10:11 AM

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said at 1:37 a.m., it responded to a 911 call on Highway 18 in the 13,000 block a mile west of West Union.

It was determined Tony Raske, 44, of Alden, was operating a semi carrying 5,000 chickens. Raske and a child passenger received minor injuries but were released on scene. There were around 5,000 chickens in the semi, and half of those were killed.

The other half were rounded up and loaded into another semi.

The semi and trailer were a total loss, and Raske was cited for failure to maintain control.

