Semi tips over in Mower County

LYLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi tipped over on its side along Highway 218 Friday morning.

It happened around 10:14 am near mile marker 5 in Mower County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamal M. Salem, 56 of Jackson, Tennessee, was driving south when he went into the west ditch and tipped.

Salem suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.