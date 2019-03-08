Clear
Semi tips over in Mower County

State Patrol says driver injured in crash.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LYLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi tipped over on its side along Highway 218 Friday morning.

It happened around 10:14 am near mile marker 5 in Mower County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamal M. Salem, 56 of Jackson, Tennessee, was driving south when he went into the west ditch and tipped.

Salem suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

