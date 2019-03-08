LYLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi tipped over on its side along Highway 218 Friday morning.
It happened around 10:14 am near mile marker 5 in Mower County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamal M. Salem, 56 of Jackson, Tennessee, was driving south when he went into the west ditch and tipped.
Salem suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Semi tips over in Mower County
- Mower County driver unhurt in van/semi collision
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Mitchell County man dies in Mower County
- Big donation for Mower County United Way
- Truck hits tree in Mower County
- Crash on icy I-90 in Mower County
- Nora Springs woman in Mower County crash
- Federal money for Mower County watershed
- Mower County dentist office visits schools
Scroll for more content...