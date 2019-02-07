Clear
Semi crashes under overpass on I-35 in Franklin County

KIMT photo

A semi crashed and was stuck underneath an overpass Thursday off Interstate-35.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 2:53 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 2:53 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa - A semi crashed and was stuck underneath an overpass Thursday off Interstate-35.
The accident happened just north of exit 165 (Hampton) in Franklin County.
We will have more information as it becomes available.

Tracking more snow for Thursday.
