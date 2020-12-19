Semi rollover injures two in Freeborn County

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi rollover sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Mohamed Jafar Jelani, 26 of Minneapolis, was driving a semi south on Interstate 35 when he lost control on a curve near mile marker 25 and rolled. It happened around 2:34 am.

The State Patrol says Jelani and a passenger in the semi, Abubakar Mohamed Ahmed, 25 of St. Cloud, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Albert Lea.

The State Patrol says both men were wearing their seat belt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Geneva Fire, and Ellendale Ambulance assisted with this accident.