Semi rollover in Olmsted County injures one

PLEASANT GROVE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hurt after a semi rollover on Interstate 90.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Khadar Ahmed Dahir, 29 of Willmar, was driving east near mile marker 216 in Olmsted County when his semi went off and road and rolled over. This happened around 1:28 pm Monday.

The Patrol says Dahir was unharmed but a passenger, Mohamed Eid Abdulahi, 25 of Willmar, was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The interstate was snow and ice covered at the time of this crash.

Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.