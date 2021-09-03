Semi rollover in Olmsted County blocks major road for around 2 hours

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A semi rollover on Highway 63 in Olmsted County caused traffic issues in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota DOT said it happened at the bottom of the ramp from Highway 52 southbound.

The ramp was closed along with all Highway 63 southbound traffic until about 1:30 p.m.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT - Semi rollover on Hwy 63 southbound at bottom of ramp from Hwy 52 southbound. Ramp closed and all Hwy 63 southbound lanes closed and detoured. Avoid this area if possible. Check https://t.co/MEmqELpVHX or the Mn511 app for traffic updates. #OlmstedCounty #rochmn pic.twitter.com/A5ZGzPHN5x — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) September 3, 2021

