Semi rollover closes Zumbrota bridge

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – A leaking semi tanker closes a section of Highway 58 in Zumbrota Friday.

Police were called to a one-vehicle rollover around 1:30 pm at the west roundabout of the Highway 58 bridge. Officers were told a loaded diesel tanker was leaking. The Zumbrota Fire Department were also sent to assist.

The Highway 58 bridge and its associated interchanges are closed as cleanup continues. No injuries have been reported.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Paramedic, Minnesota State Patrol, MnDOT, and Pulver Towing are assisting at the scene.