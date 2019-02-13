Clear
Semi jackknifes on Highway 52 in Rochester

One person injured.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 12:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt when a two-vehicle collision causes a semi to jackknife on Highway 52 in Rochester.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Angalee Lynn Morrow, 24 of Rochester was driving an SUV north on Highway 52 when she spun out in front of a northbound semi. The semi hit the SUV and then jackknifed just south of 37th Street.

Morrow suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. The semi driver, Tony Kirk Mehaffy, 58 of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, was not hurt.

The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The Rochester Police Department assisted with this accident, which took place just before 9:30 am Tuesday.

