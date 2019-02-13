ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is hurt when a two-vehicle collision causes a semi to jackknife on Highway 52 in Rochester.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Angalee Lynn Morrow, 24 of Rochester was driving an SUV north on Highway 52 when she spun out in front of a northbound semi. The semi hit the SUV and then jackknifed just south of 37th Street.
Morrow suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital. The semi driver, Tony Kirk Mehaffy, 58 of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, was not hurt.
The State Patrol says both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The Rochester Police Department assisted with this accident, which took place just before 9:30 am Tuesday.
Related Content
- Semi jackknifes on Highway 52 in Rochester
- Jackknifed Semis in Southeastern Minnesota
- Highway 52 Motorcycle Accident
- Highway 52 repaving complete in Rochester
- Fatal crash on Highway 52
- Two-vehicle crash on icy Highway 52 in Rochester
- 2 transported after morning crash on Highway 52 in Rochester
- UPDATE: Two vehicles collide in Rochester on Highway 52
- Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 on-ramp in Rochester
- UPDATE: Traffic accident on Highway 52 in Rochester
Scroll for more content...