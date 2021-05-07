Semi jackknifes to miss school bus in Olmsted County

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A school bus carrying six children was involved in an auto accident with a semi Friday in Olmsted County.

The Sheriff's Office says the bus was from the Stewartville School District and no children were injured.

The accident happened just before 1pm in the 7300 block of County Road #6 SW. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the semi driver apparently did not see the bus stopped in the road to drop off children. The semi driver tried to miss the school bus and jackknifed the semi, which ended up in the ditch and the road. The Sheriff's Office says there is no indication that drugs or alcohol played any role in this accident.

An investigation is underway and no further details are being released.