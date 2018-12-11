Semi hits school bus in Wright County

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa – A semi collided with a Belmond-Klemme school bus Tuesday afternoon.

The school district says it happened around 4 pm on County Highway C20. The semi driver apparently did not see the school bus and ran a stop sign, hitting the rear of the bus and spinning it around on the road.

“The force of the collision was so great that it spun the full-size school bus 180 degrees. Yet, miraculously, the bus never left the road. If the bus had been thrown into a ditch, it could have resulted in severe injuries,” says Belmond-Klemme Director of Transportation Jon Swenson.

The district says four student passengers and the school bus driver were apparently uninjured but were taken by school van to the Iowa Specialty Hospital of Belmond for examination. There were only four students on the bus because it was at the end of it route.

The bus was driven by Randy Dougherty, who has 39 years of experience as a driver.

“The driver was a hero in this accident,” says Swenson. “He immediately called for an ambulance and law enforcement, checked the welfare of the student passengers, and kept the students calm and attended while waiting for the paramedics.”

The district says the parents of the four students on the bus were quickly contacted after the crash.