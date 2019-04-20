Semi hits SUV in Mower County

BROWNSDALE, Minn. – A semi struck an SUV in Mower County Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:35 pm in Brownsdale. The Minnesota State patrol says the eastbound SUV driven by Orville Duane Jensen, 83 of Preston, was stopped at the intersection of County Road 2 and Highway 56 (Main Street and Mill Street in Brownsdale), then pulled into the intersection and was hit the semi driven by Richard Dean Gehling, 61 of Grand Meadow.

Jensen suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. The State Patrol says Jensen was not wearing his seat belt. Gehling was not harmed.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Brownsdale Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.