Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Semi hits SUV in Mower County

One driver taken to the hospital.

Posted: Apr. 20, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BROWNSDALE, Minn. – A semi struck an SUV in Mower County Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:35 pm in Brownsdale. The Minnesota State patrol says the eastbound SUV driven by Orville Duane Jensen, 83 of Preston, was stopped at the intersection of County Road 2 and Highway 56 (Main Street and Mill Street in Brownsdale), then pulled into the intersection and was hit the semi driven by Richard Dean Gehling, 61 of Grand Meadow.

Jensen suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. The State Patrol says Jensen was not wearing his seat belt. Gehling was not harmed.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Brownsdale Fire Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Tracking a very warm Easter Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Very Warm Easter

Image

Be on the lookout as motorcycle season is here

Image

Riding horseback across Iowa for a cause

Image

Austin gets big win

Image

2019 Comet Relays

Image

Matthew Hurt announces he will play for Duke

Image

Nashua-Plainfield Girls Golf Results

Image

Church Members Take Part in Annual Cross Walk

Image

Matthew Hurt Commits to Duke University

Image

Hwy 18 Intersection: A Call for Change

Community Events