Semi hits SUV in Freeborn County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An SUV collided with a semi Thursday morning off an I-90 exit ramp in Freeborn County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Christa Marie Ryan, 30 of New Richland, was westbound on Interstate 90 when she took the exit to Highway 13 just after 8 am. After stopping at the bottom of the ramp, the State Patrol says Ryan pulled into the intersection and was hit by the southbound semi tractor-trailer driven by Brett Adam Dulas, 33 of Waseca.

Ryan suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea police and fire, Manchester Fire Department, and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.