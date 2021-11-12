Semi crash in Freeborn County injures one person Friday morning

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A semi crash on Interstate 35 has sent the driver to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Abdirizak Ahmed Kadiye, 29 of Burnsville, was driving a 2017 International north on I-35 when he lost control and went into the median barrier near mile marker 12. This crash happened around 7:49 am Friday and the State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy.

Kadiye suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System – Albert Lea for treatment.

The Albert Lea Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene of this accident.