Semi crash closes Highway 52 in northern Fillmore County

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. – Highway 52 south of Chatfield has been closed while crews deal with a semi crash that has blocked both lanes of traffic.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the crash happened a mile marker 29, north of Fountain.

Vehicles from the north are being detoured east on Fillmore County Road 40 to Fillmore County Road 30 south to Fillmore County Road 11 east, which then connects with Hwy 52 in Fountain. The detour from the south is the opposite.

The DOG says crews are working to remove the truck’s cargo first before getting the vehicle turned back on its wheels and moving it off the highway. The crash happened around 3:45 pm and the highway is expected to be blocked for several hours.

