Semi collided with an SUV in Olmsted County Friday night

NEW HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is hospitalized after a crash involving a semi and a compact SUV.

It happened around 8:42 pm Friday on Highway 52 in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi and SUV were both northbound when they collided near mile marker 67. The SUV driver, Holden Ho-Sung Kirk Kowalke, 22 of Waconia, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital.

The semi driver, Thomas Joseph Lee Schrank, 23 of Pennock, was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Island fire and rescue, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all assisted with this crash.