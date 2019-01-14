State Patrol: Semi carrying load of meat burns on I-35 in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A semi carrying a load of meat burned to the ground Monday morning on Interstate-35.

The Iowa State Patrol said the fire appears to have started in the engine compartment, and the driver and passenger were able to make it out safe.

As of 8 a.m., authorities were still on scene dealing with hot spots from the fire. The semi is a total loss.

It happened near the Hanlontown exit on I-35 in the northbound lane and restricted traffic.