Semi carrying full load of chickens destroyed by fire early Thursday in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A semi carrying a full truckload of chickens caught fire and was destroyed early Thursday morning in rural Mower County.
The driver of the semi heard a popping noise and saw flames coming out of the driver’s side door area, pulled over and jumped out of the vehicle around 2:50 a.m. at 770th Ave. and 180th St., according to the Mower County Sheriff’s Office.
Dead chickens were found inside and outside of the trailer.
The truck and trailer were a total loss. Grand Meadow Fire responded to the incident.
