Apple turnover: Semi carrying apples ends up on its side, closes 1 lane of traffic on Interstate-90

KIMT photo

No injuries reported in accident that closed one lane of traffic.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 10:28 AM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 11:15 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are on scene on Interstate-90 after a semi carrying carrying apples ended up on its side.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. on I-90 west of Highway 52. The driver was not injured. 

Authorities say the semi was eastbound on I-90 and tried to straighten out after a curve and the vehicle fell on its side in the median. One lane of traffic was closed. 

