OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are on scene on Interstate-90 after a semi carrying carrying apples ended up on its side.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. on I-90 west of Highway 52. The driver was not injured.
Authorities say the semi was eastbound on I-90 and tried to straighten out after a curve and the vehicle fell on its side in the median. One lane of traffic was closed.
Related Content
- Apple turnover: Semi carrying apples ends up on its side, closes 1 lane of traffic on Interstate-90
- Golden Apple Award: Lisa Nelson
- Golden Apple Winner: Julie Streblow
- Golden Apple Award finalists announced
- McDonald's changes apple pie recipe
- Golden Apple Award Winner: Megan Gapinski
- Golden Apple Award Winner: Josh Bass
- Golden Apple Award: Megan Merkel from Cresco
- Golden Apple Award Winner: Kari Olson
- Golden Apple Award: Amber Sherrard from Rockford
Scroll for more content...