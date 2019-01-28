Apple turnover: Semi carrying apples ends up on its side, closes 1 lane of traffic on Interstate-90

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are on scene on Interstate-90 after a semi carrying carrying apples ended up on its side.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on I-90 west of Highway 52. The driver was not injured.

Authorities say the semi was eastbound on I-90 and tried to straighten out after a curve and the vehicle fell on its side in the median. One lane of traffic was closed.