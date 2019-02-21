Semi breakdown halts traffic at I-35 exit

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A stopped semi caused a traffic backup at the I-35/Highway 122 interchange.
It happened around 6 pm Thursday. Clear Lake police say a semi hauling part of a wind turbine halted when an air hose got disconnected. Traffic was blocked for about 25 minutes but managed to resume while repair work continued on the semi.
