Semi breakdown halts traffic at I-35 exit

Vehicles were stopped for nearly half an hour.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 7:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A stopped semi caused a traffic backup at the I-35/Highway 122 interchange.

It happened around 6 pm Thursday. Clear Lake police say a semi hauling part of a wind turbine halted when an air hose got disconnected. Traffic was blocked for about 25 minutes but managed to resume while repair work continued on the semi.

