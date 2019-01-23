Semi and truck collide in Worth County

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Iowa – A semi collided with a pickup truck Tuesday in western Worth County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bluebill Avenue and Highway 105. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Lawrence Angle of Missouri was driving south and slid through the stop sign, hitting the pickup driven by Tyler Kovala of Michigan.

The pickup came to rest in the south ditch and the semi stopped in the road.

All involved in the crash declined medical attention.

Lake Mills police, fire, and ambulance and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

The collision is under investigation.