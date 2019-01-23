Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Semi and truck collide in Worth County

Authorities report no serious injuries from Tuesday crash.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 5:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Iowa – A semi collided with a pickup truck Tuesday in western Worth County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bluebill Avenue and Highway 105. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Lawrence Angle of Missouri was driving south and slid through the stop sign, hitting the pickup driven by Tyler Kovala of Michigan.

The pickup came to rest in the south ditch and the semi stopped in the road.

All involved in the crash declined medical attention.

Lake Mills police, fire, and ambulance and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

The collision is under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 2°
Prepare for an arctic onslaught! Brutally cold air heads in tonight alongside strong NW winds.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pipes burst at Southbridge Mall

Image

Flooding at iconic Rochester hotel

Image

StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast: Bitter cold temps on the way

Image

Rochester City Council to talk policing downtown

Image

The future of Rochester's iconic corn water tower still up in the air

Image

Preventing frozen pipes

Image

Keeping the runways clear

Image

Catholic community conversation

Image

Affordable Housing and the Government Shutdown

Image

North Iowa Bulls' Poczos recalled to NAHL club

Community Events