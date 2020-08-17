Semi and car collide southwest of Rochester

ROCK DELL TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person in hurt after a car/semi collision on Highway 30 in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jose Antonio Cruz, 50 of Los Angeles, California was driving north on County Road 3 and Matthew Wayne Knudson, 38 of Owatonna, was driving east on the highway when the crashed just before 8:30 am Monday.

Knudson suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. Cruz was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this accident.