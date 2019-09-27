Clear

Semi and car collide east of Rudd

Accident happened on the Avenue of the Saints.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 12:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RUDD, Iowa – A passenger car and a semi collided in Floyd county Friday morning.

It happened a little before 10 am at the intersection of Rudd Park Road and the Avenue of the Saints.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital after the crash. Authorities say both were heading west on the Avenue of the Saints when the collision happened. Some ice and wood pallets spilled out of the semi.

The Iowa State Patrol, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Floyd County Emergency Management, and some area fire departments responded to this accident.

