Semi accident slowing traffic on I-35 north of Albert Lea

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. - A jackknifed semi is slowing traffic in the northbound lane on I-35 near Ellendale.

According to MnDOT traffic cameras, the semi is in the median and traffic is backed.

MnDOT says the accident happened between near Freeborn Co. Rd 35 and exit 76, and the roadways is completely covered with ice.

