Semi accident slowing traffic on I-35 north of Albert Lea

Image courtesy MnDOT traffic camera.

A jackknifed semi is slowing traffic in the northbound lane on I-35 near Ellendale.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 11:53 AM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 11:54 AM

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. - A jackknifed semi is slowing traffic in the northbound lane on I-35 near Ellendale.
According to MnDOT traffic cameras, the semi is in the median and traffic is backed.
MnDOT says the accident happened between near Freeborn Co. Rd 35 and exit 76, and the roadways is completely covered with ice.

For the latest Iowa road conditions, click here. 

For the latest Minnesota road conditions, click here.

For Iowa DOT traffic cameras, click here. 

For Minnesota DOT traffic cameras, click here. 

