Sellers look to cash in on Kobe Bryant memorabilia

While some people are mourning the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter others are trying to make money.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 4:26 PM
Updated: Jan 27, 2020 4:53 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna after their helicopter went down in southern California has fans stunned.

However, while some are mourning their deaths others are trying to cash in.

Owner of ‘Book Review’, Craig Cotton, says sellers in Rochester are trying to profit from a tragedy.

Cotton said, "It's a very opportunistic market right now, everybody is trying to cash in."

Since Bryant passed away Cotton says his phone has been ringing off the hook with people trying to sell Bryant merchandise.

Cotton says he's noticed items being sold for two and a half or even seven times their original price both online and in stores.

"Cards that were booking at $30 dollars and maybe selling at $30 dollars a week or two ago are now selling at $200," explained Cotton. Autographed cards that were selling for $200-$300 are over a thousand dollars right now."

Cotton says he's pulled his Bryant memorabilia because he doesn't want to take advantage of buyers.

He added if you want to show your support for Bryant's family by purchasing merchandise; set a price point, stick to it and be patient since prices are likely to drop in the coming weeks.

