Self-defense or not? That's the question as Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial begins deliberation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As jury deliberation began Tuesday in the Alexander Weiss second-degree murder retrial, the focus lied on the exact definition of self-defense.

Weiss is on trial for second-degree murder after fatally shooting 17-year-old Rahim after a traffic collision in January of 2018. The first trial resulted in a mistrial after a unanimous decision could not be reached after more than a day of deliberation.

The jurors were told of four points that would lead to a guilty verdict of second-degree murder.

1. Rahim died.

2. The defendant caused the death of Rahim.

3. The defendant was committing assault with a dangerous weapon.

4. The incident happened in Olmsted County.

“If you find that any of these things have not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt, the defendant is not guilty,” the jurors were told.

Final arguments began with Eric Woodford with the state of Minnesota saying the following:

“This is a case about the unreasonable choice to assert control over a situation with a gun,” he said.

Woodford argued that Weiss had many other options other than to shoot Rahim.

However, the defense stated Weiss had no other choice. He felt his life was in imminent danger and acted out of self-defense.

“I’m going to ask you to find the man who has taken another man’s life not guilty,” defense attorney Jim McGeeney stated.

McGeeney stated Weiss brought his gun to the confrontation in hopes of de-escalating the situation.