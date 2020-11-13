Seeding for Minnesota section playoffs released

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - COVID-19 and distance learning have forced several area teams to end their season days before the section tournament begins. In some cases, the section tournament format has been altered in order to allow teams who are still able to play the opportunity to compete in the postseason. The section pairings are listed below.
Section 1AAAAA
Nov. 17 - #6 Northfield at #5 Austin - 7 p.m. (winner will not advance)
Nov. 17 - #4 John Marshall at #3 Century - 7 p.m. at Mayo HS (winner will not advance)
Nov. 17 - Championship: #2 Mayo at #1 Owatonna - 7 p.m.
Section 1AAAA
Nov. 17 - #4 Red Wing at #3 Faribault - 7 p.m. (winner will not advance)
Nov. 17 - Championship: #2 Byron at #1 Kasson-Mantorville - 7 p.m.
Section 1AAA
TBA
Section 1AA
Nov. 17 - #3 Kenyon-Wanamingo at #2 Triton - 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 - Championship: Kenyon-Wanamingo or Triton at #1 Chatfield - 1 p.m.
Section 1A
Nov. 17 - Randolph at Goodhue - 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 - Championship: Randolph or Goodhue at #1 Blooming Prairie - 1 p.m.
Section 1 9-Man
Nov. 17 - #5 Houston at #4 Spring Grove - 7 p.m.
Nov. 17 - #7 Kingsland at #2 Lanesboro - 7 p.m.
Nov. 17 - #6 Mabel-Canton at #3 LeRoy-Ostrander - 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 - Houston or Spring Grove at #1 Grand Meadow - 1 p.m.
Nov. 21 - Kingsland or Lanesboro vs. Mabel-Canton or LeRoy-Ostrander - 1 p.m. at high seed
Nov. 27 - Championship at TBA