Seed library helping families have access to food during pandemic

ROCHESTER, MINN-With people staying home to social distance trips to the grocery store are limited. One option is to plant your food. The Rochester Public Library will help you can start your garden in days. Seeds of all kinds can be mailed straight to your door.

Last year the Library started a Seed Library. Karen Lemke with the Rochester Public library says it was very popular last year.

“Through the course of last year we distributed about 8,500 packets of seeds,” Lemke said “So it was just a natural fit to bring it back this year"

The timing couldn't be better. COVID-19 has made a simple trip to the grocery store potentially risky. In some cases, some stores- are struggling to restock items. The seed library- has on stock about 45 different types of seeds you can choose from fruits, vegetables, and herbs. The way it works is you check out the items online. Cardholders can check out about 10 packages of seeds a year. Lemke says this program empowers people.

"We want to promote sustainability and food access,” Lemke said, “We want people to have access to these resources."

Unlike books, there won't be a fine if you don't return the seeds. Although, they're hoping that folks will share their harvest and it will come full circle.

"They can collect those seeds and return them to the library but it's not a requirement anybody can take the seeds can check them out,” Lemke said. “They don't have a due date."

Lemke, she wants to make it clear that they are only shipping these seeds. The Rochester Public Library is still closed to the public and they don't plan on mailing out books or DVDs at this time.