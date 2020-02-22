Section wrestling highlights from Saturday

Section 1A
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Anthony Romero of Gmlos
2nd Place - Lucas Schiell of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
3rd Place - Brodie Kellen of Dover-Eyota
4th Place - Owen Denstad of Caledonia-Houston
5th Place - Carson Rowland of Chatfield
6th Place - Lucas Bortz of Goodhue
8th Place - Henry Cushman of Wabasha-Kellogg
8th Place - Kyle Daniels of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
1st Place Match
Anthony Romero (Gmlos) 39-3, Jr. over Lucas Schiell (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 25-8, Fr. (Fall 1:27)
2nd Place Wrestleback
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cael Bartels of Chatfield
2nd Place - Cohen Wiste of Gmlos
3rd Place - Michael Majerus of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
4th Place - Bolton Thesing of Dover-Eyota
5th Place - Chris Cushman of Wabasha-Kellogg
6th Place - Connor Wingert of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
8th Place - Simon Seymour of Caledonia-Houston
8th Place - Jeremiah Bien of Goodhue
1st Place Match
Cael Bartels (Chatfield) 34-3, Sr. over Cohen Wiste (Gmlos) 37-5, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brandon Ross of Caledonia-Houston
2nd Place - James Jacobsen of Gmlos
3rd Place - Ben Murray of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
4th Place - Chace Kobs of St Charles
5th Place - Bradon Knutson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
6th Place - Ryan Bortz of Goodhue
7th Place - Lukas Carrier of Chatfield
1st Place Match
Brandon Ross (Caledonia-Houston) 31-5, So. over James Jacobsen (Gmlos) 22-19, Fr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (15-0))
2nd Place Wrestleback
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Krier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
2nd Place - Tucker Ginther of Caledonia-Houston
3rd Place - Cale Anderson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
4th Place - Kail Schott of Chatfield
5th Place - Landon Lehnertz of Dover-Eyota
6th Place - Carter Mathison of St Charles
8th Place - Wes Soltau of Gmlos
8th Place - Terrik Miller of Wabasha-Kellogg
1st Place Match
Luke Krier (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 27-10, Sr. over Tucker Ginther (Caledonia-Houston) 26-11, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
2nd Place Wrestleback
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Gust of Dover-Eyota
2nd Place - Lucas Winfield of Gmlos
3rd Place - Kody Rasmussen of Triton
4th Place - Cody Guenther of Chatfield
5th Place - John Poulin of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
6th Place - Isaac Blocker of Caledonia-Houston
8th Place - Ryan Kelly of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
8th Place - Beau Jaeger of Goodhue
1st Place Match
Gavin Gust (Dover-Eyota) 35-5, Fr. over Lucas Winfield (Gmlos) 29-14, Jr. (Fall 3:06)
2nd Place Wrestleback
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Taylor DeFrang of Dover-Eyota
2nd Place - Nolan Rommel of Wabasha-Kellogg
3rd Place - Donavon Felten of Gmlos
4th Place - Beau Jurrens of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
5th Place - Tate Karver of Chatfield
6th Place - Brady Koeppel of St Charles
8th Place - Carter Hovland of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
8th Place - Liam Schlichting of Triton
1st Place Match
Taylor DeFrang (Dover-Eyota) 25-2, Sr. over Nolan Rommel (Wabasha-Kellogg) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Seth Goetzinger of Chatfield
2nd Place - Rece Voigt of Gmlos
3rd Place - Caden Anderson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
4th Place - Cole Poncelet of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
5th Place - Jett Thoreson of St Charles
6th Place - Maddox O'Reilly of Goodhue
8th Place - Colby Dobbs of Triton
8th Place - Eric Mauss of Caledonia-Houston
1st Place Match
Seth Goetzinger (Chatfield) 36-5, Jr. over Rece Voigt (Gmlos) 39-8, Jr. (Fall 3:22)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Baxter O'Reilly of Goodhue
2nd Place - Isaac Denstad of Caledonia-Houston
3rd Place - Christian Jacobsen of Gmlos
4th Place - Maverick Whitethorn of Dover-Eyota
5th Place - Tanner Mancilman of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
6th Place - Owen Garness of Triton
7th Place - Luke Irhke of Chatfield
1st Place Match
Baxter O'Reilly (Goodhue) 29-3, Jr. over Isaac Denstad (Caledonia-Houston) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
2nd Place Wrestleback
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Daniel Smith of Gmlos
2nd Place - Tyler Shea of Dover-Eyota
3rd Place - Campbell Berge of Chatfield
4th Place - Aiden Goetzinger of Caledonia-Houston
5th Place - Kyle Cloutier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
6th Place - Caleb Kunz of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
8th Place - Hunter Shadow of Triton
8th Place - Aidan Kaiser of Goodhue
1st Place Match
Daniel Smith (Gmlos) 18-3, Jr. over Campbell Berge (Chatfield) 22-15, So. (Fall 0:35)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Noah Sayles of Gmlos
2nd Place - Jack Strub of Caledonia-Houston
3rd Place - Grady Schott of Chatfield
4th Place - John Frazier of Wabasha-Kellogg
5th Place - Connor Simon of St Charles
6th Place - Tyler Mix of Dover-Eyota
8th Place - Brekken Schlichting of Triton
8th Place - Collin Meyer of Goodhue
1st Place Match
Noah Sayles (Gmlos) 38-4, Jr. over Jack Strub (Caledonia-Houston) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 1:43)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Dabelstein of Dover-Eyota
2nd Place - Gabe Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
3rd Place - Mason Barker of Triton
4th Place - Owen Blocker of Caledonia-Houston
5th Place - Michael Barrett of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
6th Place - Jack Rodeghier of Wabasha-Kellogg
8th Place - Carsyn O'Reilly of Goodhue
8th Place - Mason Clemens of Chatfield
1st Place Match
Gavin Dabelstein (Dover-Eyota) 35-4, Sr. over Gabe Tupper (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 33-7, So. (Dec 4-1)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ethan Kovars of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
2nd Place - Cameron Sneed of Gmlos
3rd Place - Cody Lohman of Goodhue
4th Place - Jed Kasten of Caledonia-Houston
5th Place - Jackson Duellman of Dover-Eyota
1st Place Match
Ethan Kovars (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 27-6, Jr. over Cameron Sneed (Gmlos) 32-9, Jr. (Fall 3:24)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Aj Karver of Chatfield
2nd Place - Reece Lemke of Dover-Eyota
3rd Place - Jack Haglund of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
4th Place - Mason Taxdahl of Goodhue
5th Place - Dameriz Davis of Caledonia-Houston
6th Place - Riley Ferden of St Charles
1st Place Match
Aj Karver (Chatfield) 26-9, Jr. over Reece Lemke (Dover-Eyota) 21-15, Sr. (Fall 1:43)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Alec Francis of Caledonia-Houston
2nd Place - Spencer Welsh of Dover-Eyota
3rd Place - Blake Carlson of Goodhue
4th Place - Dalton Hall of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
5th Place - Stefan Nikoloski of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
1st Place Match
Alec Francis (Caledonia-Houston) 29-5, Sr. over Spencer Welsh (Dover-Eyota) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 4:29)
Section 1AA
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cash Raymond of Simley
2nd Place - Luke Williams of Pine Island
3rd Place - Dominic Mann of Kasson-Mantorville
4th Place - Nate Evans of Lake City
5th Place - Jon Laures of Stewartville
6th Place - Isaac Walch of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
8th Place - Thomas Holmquist of St. Thomas Academy
8th Place - Nolan Schreier of La Crescent
1st Place Match
Cash Raymond (Simley) 34-9, 8th. over Luke Williams (Pine Island) 34-3, So. (Dec 8-1)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Reid Nelson of Simley
2nd Place - Jaacob Thompson of Byron
3rd Place - Preston Carlisle of Cannon Falls
4th Place - Joseph Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville
5th Place - Tyler Kreidemacher of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
6th Place - Steven Ramirez of Lake City
8th Place - Ivon Loy of Pine Island
8th Place - Riley Boland of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
1st Place Match
Reid Nelson (Simley) 40-5, Jr. over Jaacob Thompson (Byron) 24-8, So. (TF-1.5 4:30 (15-0))
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Maxwell Petersen of Byron
2nd Place - Jonathan Harvey of Lake City
3rd Place - Cooper Peterson of Cannon Falls
4th Place - Carter Jonsgaard of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
5th Place - Kaiden Schrandt of Simley
6th Place - Preston Hitterdal of Kasson-Mantorville
8th Place - Colton Zwiefel of St. Thomas Academy
8th Place - Alex Hinrichs of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
1st Place Match
Maxwell Petersen (Byron) 35-2, So. over Jonathan Harvey (Lake City) 20-4, So. (MD 21-8)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chase DeBlaere of Simley
2nd Place - Ross Herber of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
3rd Place - Giovanni Ruffo of Kasson-Mantorville
4th Place - Nash Nelson of Lake City
5th Place - Colten Black of Cannon Falls
6th Place - Eli Haight of Byron
8th Place - Logan Dittrich of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
8th Place - Lincoln Dube of Stewartville
1st Place Match
Chase DeBlaere (Simley) 41-2, So. over Ross Herber (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 0:58)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mitchel Petersen of Byron
2nd Place - Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Luke Skifton of Lake City
4th Place - Austin Michel of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
5th Place - Levi Anderson of Cannon Falls
6th Place - Joey Schreier of La Crescent
8th Place - James Diaz Lopez of Simley
8th Place - Cole Jannsen of Stewartville
1st Place Match
Mitchel Petersen (Byron) 12-1, Sr. over Logan Vaughan (Kasson-Mantorville) 28-7, So. (Dec 5-1
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cael Berg of Simley
2nd Place - Joe Kozlowski of Lake City
3rd Place - Gable Speltz of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
4th Place - Dan Krier of Pine Island
5th Place - Kael Lamb of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
6th Place - Jack Springer of St. Thomas Academy
8th Place - Sam Ludden of Cannon Falls
8th Place - Henry Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville
1st Place Match
Cael Berg (Simley) 41-4, Jr. over Joe Kozlowski (Lake City) 28-10, Jr. (MD 15-3)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryan Sokol of Simley
2nd Place - Tanner Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Cael Marx of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
4th Place - Jacob Draxler of St. Thomas Academy
5th Place - Mason West of Lake City
6th Place - Riley Schwictenberg of Stewartville
8th Place - Kolton Riser of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
8th Place - Colton Allhiser of Pine Island
1st Place Match
Ryan Sokol (Simley) 42-2, Jr. over Tanner Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 28-10, Sr. (MD 19-6)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joe Stucky of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
2nd Place - Travis Dohmen of Simley
3rd Place - Mason Pike of Pine Island
4th Place - Luke Becker of Lake City
5th Place - Vincent Mueller of St. Thomas Academy
6th Place - Brennan Corcoran of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
8th Place - Will Laures of Stewartville
8th Place - Wyatt Nemechek of Byron
1st Place Match
Joe Stucky (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 31-2, Sr. over Travis Dohmen (Simley) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kail Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville
2nd Place - Nolan Wanzek of Simley
3rd Place - Derek Meincke of Lake City
4th Place - Dereck Boyum of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
5th Place - Keegan Zelinske of Stewartville
6th Place - Jake Borman of St. Thomas Academy
8th Place - Cooper Williams of Pine Island
8th Place - Jace Strain of Byron
1st Place Match
Kail Wynia (Kasson-Mantorville) 31-10, So. over Nolan Wanzek (Simley) 39-7, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Nelson of Simley
2nd Place - Bennett Berge of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Dominic Goihl-Krier of Lake City
4th Place - Jackson Cercioglu of St. Thomas Academy
5th Place - Alex Rahman of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
6th Place - Beau Zimmerman of Cannon Falls
8th Place - Colin Klug of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
8th Place - Kaleb Kraetsch of Byron
1st Place Match
Gavin Nelson (Simley) 38-5, Fr. over Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville) 39-1, So. (SV-1 7-5)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Patrick Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville
2nd Place - Quayin Short of Simley
3rd Place - Thomas Frank of Lake City
4th Place - Christian Sackett of Stewartville
5th Place - Jacob Meyer of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
6th Place - Anthony Roberton of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
7th Place - John Berdusco of St. Thomas Academy
1st Place Match
Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) 32-0, Sr. over Quayin Short (Simley) 41-3, Jr. (Dec 11-6)
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jackson Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville
2nd Place - Landan DuVal of Simley
3rd Place - Martin Prieto of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
4th Place - Riley Keenan of Cannon Falls
5th Place - Sam Nutt of Lake City
6th Place - Jaxon Klusmann of Pine Island
8th Place - Beau Lorentzen of Byron
8th Place - Jacob Thomason of Stewartville
1st Place Match
Jackson Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) 30-11, Jr. over Landan DuVal (Simley) 38-6, So. (Fall 4:28)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bennett Tabor of Simley
2nd Place - Garrison Solliday of St. Thomas Academy
3rd Place - Max Balow of Lake City
4th Place - Reed Parrish of Kasson-Mantorville
5th Place - Vicente Deleon of Byron
6th Place - Parker Theobold of Stewartville
8th Place - Jack Swanson of Pine Island
8th Place - Cody Schneider of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
1st Place Match
Bennett Tabor (Simley) 43-0, Jr. over Garrison Solliday (St. Thomas Academy) 13-2, Jr. (Fall 4:45)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Logan Wingert of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
2nd Place - Anthony Moe-Tucker of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Leo Bluhm of St. Thomas Academy
4th Place - Adam Klingsporn of Pine Island
5th Place - Ryan Linde of Cannon Falls
6th Place - Chris Celis of Simley
8th Place - Alex Perez of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
8th Place - Carter Geerts of Byron
1st Place Match
Logan Wingert (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 38-2, Sr. over Anthony Moe-Tucker (Kasson-Mantorville) 13-5, So. (Dec 9-8)
2nd Place Wrestleback
Section 1AAA
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cael Robb of Owatonna
2nd Place - Aivin Wasmoen of Albert Lea Area
3rd Place - Ryan Sullivan of Farmington
4th Place - JT Hausen of Faribault
5th Place - Brody Gorr of Northfield
6th Place - Calder Sheehan of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Brody Robinson of Rochester John Marshall
8th Place - Cung Biak Thawng of Austin
1st Place Match
Cael Robb (Owatonna) 36-6, Fr. over Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 32-9, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Frost of Farmington
2nd Place - Beau Murphy of Northfield
3rd Place - Owen Thorn of Owatonna
4th Place - Evan Maurud of Winona-Winona Cotter
5th Place - Elliott Viland of Faribault
6th Place - Kai Kobayashi of Rochester Mayo
7th Place - Ethyn Bertschinger of Rochester John Marshall
1st Place Match
Hunter Frost (Farmington) 36-11, So. over Beau Murphy (Northfield) 37-9, So. (MD 13-4)
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryan Henningson of Winona-Winona Cotter
2nd Place - Yves Evillard of Owatonna
3rd Place - Jake Messner of Northfield
4th Place - Ben Timmerman of Rochester Mayo
5th Place - Jake Arens of Farmington
6th Place - Isaac Yetzer of Faribault
1st Place Match
Ryan Henningson (Winona-Winona Cotter) 43-2, Sr. over Yves Evillard (Owatonna) 23-8, So. (MD 10-2)
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chase Murphy of Northfield
2nd Place - Logan Henningson of Winona-Winona Cotter
3rd Place - Tucker Eriksmoen of Albert Lea Area
4th Place - Gael Ramirez of Faribault
5th Place - Kanin Hable of Owatonna
6th Place - Aiden Han-Lindemyer of Farmington
8th Place - Riku Kobayashi of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Evan Hanson of Rochester John Marshall
1st Place Match
Chase Murphy (Northfield) 41-4, Jr. over Tucker Eriksmoen (Albert Lea Area) 11-19, Jr. (Fall 2:49)
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Marshall Peters of Rochester Mayo
2nd Place - Sam Holman of Northfield
3rd Place - Cameron Davis of Albert Lea Area
4th Place - Chase Dallman of Owatonna
5th Place - DJ Saunders of Faribault
6th Place - Lathan Wilson of Austin
8th Place - Dylan Olson of Farmington
8th Place - Brenin Speltz of Winona-Winona Cotter
1st Place Match
Marshall Peters (Rochester Mayo) 33-6, Jr. over Sam Holman (Northfield) 37-11, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Drew Woodley of Northfield
2nd Place - Connor Higgins of Rochester John Marshall
3rd Place - Jacob Reinardy of Owatonna
4th Place - Riley Stoltz of Faribault
5th Place - Garrett Berg of Farmington
6th Place - Ian Funk of Rochester Mayo
7th Place - Sam Oelfke of Austin
1st Place Match
Drew Woodley (Northfield) 48-1, Sr. over Connor Higgins (Rochester John Marshall) 30-7, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Peterson of Farmington
2nd Place - Cade Sheehan of Rochester Mayo
3rd Place - Cole Glazier of Albert Lea Area
4th Place - Jerez Autridge of Owatonna
5th Place - Gavin Anderson of Northfield
6th Place - Alex Hoy of Faribault
8th Place - Thomas Fritz of Austin
8th Place - Payton Richard of Rochester Century
1st Place Match
Luke Peterson (Farmington) 37-2, Sr. over Cade Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Landen Johnson of Owatonna
2nd Place - Garrett Pavelko of Rochester Century
3rd Place - Caleb Talamantes of Albert Lea Area
4th Place - Jayce Barron of Northfield
5th Place - Cole Han-LIndemyer of Farmington
6th Place - Bryce Nolen of Faribault
8th Place - Dylan Peper of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Isaac Allred of Winona-Winona Cotter
1st Place Match
Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 42-1, So. over Caleb Talamantes (Albert Lea Area) 36-9, Jr. (Dec 9-6)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Owen Pharo of Rochester Century
2nd Place - Ethan Johnson of Northfield
3rd Place - Austin Hamel of Farmington
4th Place - Kaden Nelson of Owatonna
5th Place - Ethan Smith of Rochester Mayo
6th Place - George Soto of Faribault
8th Place - Garrin Wilson of Austin
8th Place - Camyrn Sense of Winona-Winona Cotter
1st Place Match
Owen Pharo (Rochester Century) 35-8, Sr. over Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 20-8, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Josh Oathoudt of Faribault
2nd Place - Chase Vought of Farmington
3rd Place - Matt Seykora of Owatonna
4th Place - Nickolas Mikula of Northfield
5th Place - Sam Allen of Rochester Mayo
6th Place - Tyler Barney of Albert Lea Area
7th Place - Mason Callahan of Austin
1st Place Match
Josh Oathoudt (Faribault) 34-4, Sr. over Matt Seykora (Owatonna) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 1:47)
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Parker Venz of Farmington
2nd Place - Andrew Meyer of Winona-Winona Cotter
3rd Place - Ethan Stockwell of Owatonna
4th Place - Jack Holman of Northfield
5th Place - Kadin Indrelie of Albert Lea Area
6th Place - Ronaldo De Jesus of Rochester John Marshall
8th Place - Ethan Vanderwaerdt of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Nathan Miller of Rochester Century
1st Place Match
Parker Venz (Farmington) 25-4, Jr. over Ethan Stockwell (Owatonna) 19-17, Sr. (TF-1.5 1:50 (16-1))
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Weierke of Farmington
2nd Place - Dylan Lippert of Faribault
3rd Place - Tyler Nachtigal of Winona-Winona Cotter
4th Place - Quincey Price of Owatonna
5th Place - Quinn Ertz of Northfield
6th Place - Angel Aguilera Lemus of Austin
7th Place - Adam Semple of Albert Lea Area
1st Place Match
Luke Weierke (Farmington) 29-4, Sr. over Dylan Lippert (Faribault) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 8-2)
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Seth Arndt of Rochester Century
2nd Place - Andrew Keeler of Farmington
3rd Place - David Tonjum of Northfield
4th Place - Dedric Burger of Rochester Mayo
5th Place - Gabe Shatskikh of Faribault
6th Place - Shawn Mugo of Winona-Winona Cotter
8th Place - Adam Vlasaty of Austin
8th Place - Luke Effertz of Owatonna
1st Place Match
Seth Arndt (Rochester Century) 39-4, Sr. over Andrew Keeler (Farmington) 19-13, So. (Fall 3:29)
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Isaiah Noeldner of Owatonna
2nd Place - Zander Rusert of Winona-Winona Cotter
3rd Place - Nick Lopez of Northfield
4th Place - Trevor Olson of Farmington
5th Place - Tanner Gliem of Rochester John Marshall
6th Place - Gavin Pike of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Carter Harmdierks of Albert Lea Area
8th Place - Nicolas Lambert of Austin
1st Place Match
Isaiah Noeldner (Owatonna) 33-7, Sr. over Zander Rusert (Winona-Winona Cotter) 28-4, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
