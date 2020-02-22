Clear

Section wrestling highlights from Saturday

The state tournament draws near as the section tournament closes.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 11:14 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Section 1A

106
Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Anthony Romero of Gmlos
2nd Place - Lucas Schiell of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
3rd Place - Brodie Kellen of Dover-Eyota
4th Place - Owen Denstad of Caledonia-Houston
5th Place - Carson Rowland of Chatfield
6th Place - Lucas Bortz of Goodhue
8th Place - Henry Cushman of Wabasha-Kellogg
8th Place - Kyle Daniels of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

1st Place Match
Anthony Romero (Gmlos) 39-3, Jr. over Lucas Schiell (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 25-8, Fr. (Fall 1:27)
2nd Place Wrestleback

113

Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cael Bartels of Chatfield
2nd Place - Cohen Wiste of Gmlos
3rd Place - Michael Majerus of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
4th Place - Bolton Thesing of Dover-Eyota
5th Place - Chris Cushman of Wabasha-Kellogg
6th Place - Connor Wingert of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
8th Place - Simon Seymour of Caledonia-Houston
8th Place - Jeremiah Bien of Goodhue

1st Place Match
Cael Bartels (Chatfield) 34-3, Sr. over Cohen Wiste (Gmlos) 37-5, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
2nd Place Wrestleback

120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Brandon Ross of Caledonia-Houston
2nd Place - James Jacobsen of Gmlos
3rd Place - Ben Murray of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
4th Place - Chace Kobs of St Charles
5th Place - Bradon Knutson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
6th Place - Ryan Bortz of Goodhue
7th Place - Lukas Carrier of Chatfield

1st Place Match
Brandon Ross (Caledonia-Houston) 31-5, So. over James Jacobsen (Gmlos) 22-19, Fr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (15-0))
2nd Place Wrestleback

126

Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Krier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
2nd Place - Tucker Ginther of Caledonia-Houston
3rd Place - Cale Anderson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
4th Place - Kail Schott of Chatfield
5th Place - Landon Lehnertz of Dover-Eyota
6th Place - Carter Mathison of St Charles
8th Place - Wes Soltau of Gmlos
8th Place - Terrik Miller of Wabasha-Kellogg

1st Place Match
Luke Krier (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 27-10, Sr. over Tucker Ginther (Caledonia-Houston) 26-11, Fr. (Dec 5-3)
2nd Place Wrestleback

132

Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Gust of Dover-Eyota
2nd Place - Lucas Winfield of Gmlos
3rd Place - Kody Rasmussen of Triton
4th Place - Cody Guenther of Chatfield
5th Place - John Poulin of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
6th Place - Isaac Blocker of Caledonia-Houston
8th Place - Ryan Kelly of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
8th Place - Beau Jaeger of Goodhue

1st Place Match
Gavin Gust (Dover-Eyota) 35-5, Fr. over Lucas Winfield (Gmlos) 29-14, Jr. (Fall 3:06)
2nd Place Wrestleback

138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Taylor DeFrang of Dover-Eyota
2nd Place - Nolan Rommel of Wabasha-Kellogg
3rd Place - Donavon Felten of Gmlos
4th Place - Beau Jurrens of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
5th Place - Tate Karver of Chatfield
6th Place - Brady Koeppel of St Charles
8th Place - Carter Hovland of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
8th Place - Liam Schlichting of Triton

1st Place Match
Taylor DeFrang (Dover-Eyota) 25-2, Sr. over Nolan Rommel (Wabasha-Kellogg) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Seth Goetzinger of Chatfield
2nd Place - Rece Voigt of Gmlos
3rd Place - Caden Anderson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
4th Place - Cole Poncelet of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
5th Place - Jett Thoreson of St Charles
6th Place - Maddox O'Reilly of Goodhue
8th Place - Colby Dobbs of Triton
8th Place - Eric Mauss of Caledonia-Houston

1st Place Match
Seth Goetzinger (Chatfield) 36-5, Jr. over Rece Voigt (Gmlos) 39-8, Jr. (Fall 3:22)

152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Baxter O'Reilly of Goodhue
2nd Place - Isaac Denstad of Caledonia-Houston
3rd Place - Christian Jacobsen of Gmlos
4th Place - Maverick Whitethorn of Dover-Eyota
5th Place - Tanner Mancilman of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
6th Place - Owen Garness of Triton
7th Place - Luke Irhke of Chatfield

1st Place Match
Baxter O'Reilly (Goodhue) 29-3, Jr. over Isaac Denstad (Caledonia-Houston) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
2nd Place Wrestleback

160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Daniel Smith of Gmlos
2nd Place - Tyler Shea of Dover-Eyota
3rd Place - Campbell Berge of Chatfield
4th Place - Aiden Goetzinger of Caledonia-Houston
5th Place - Kyle Cloutier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
6th Place - Caleb Kunz of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
8th Place - Hunter Shadow of Triton
8th Place - Aidan Kaiser of Goodhue

1st Place Match
Daniel Smith (Gmlos) 18-3, Jr. over Campbell Berge (Chatfield) 22-15, So. (Fall 0:35)

170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Noah Sayles of Gmlos
2nd Place - Jack Strub of Caledonia-Houston
3rd Place - Grady Schott of Chatfield
4th Place - John Frazier of Wabasha-Kellogg
5th Place - Connor Simon of St Charles
6th Place - Tyler Mix of Dover-Eyota
8th Place - Brekken Schlichting of Triton
8th Place - Collin Meyer of Goodhue

1st Place Match
Noah Sayles (Gmlos) 38-4, Jr. over Jack Strub (Caledonia-Houston) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 1:43)

182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Dabelstein of Dover-Eyota
2nd Place - Gabe Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
3rd Place - Mason Barker of Triton
4th Place - Owen Blocker of Caledonia-Houston
5th Place - Michael Barrett of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves
6th Place - Jack Rodeghier of Wabasha-Kellogg
8th Place - Carsyn O'Reilly of Goodhue
8th Place - Mason Clemens of Chatfield

1st Place Match
Gavin Dabelstein (Dover-Eyota) 35-4, Sr. over Gabe Tupper (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 33-7, So. (Dec 4-1)

195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ethan Kovars of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
2nd Place - Cameron Sneed of Gmlos
3rd Place - Cody Lohman of Goodhue
4th Place - Jed Kasten of Caledonia-Houston
5th Place - Jackson Duellman of Dover-Eyota

1st Place Match
Ethan Kovars (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 27-6, Jr. over Cameron Sneed (Gmlos) 32-9, Jr. (Fall 3:24)

220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Aj Karver of Chatfield
2nd Place - Reece Lemke of Dover-Eyota
3rd Place - Jack Haglund of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
4th Place - Mason Taxdahl of Goodhue
5th Place - Dameriz Davis of Caledonia-Houston
6th Place - Riley Ferden of St Charles

1st Place Match
Aj Karver (Chatfield) 26-9, Jr. over Reece Lemke (Dover-Eyota) 21-15, Sr. (Fall 1:43)

285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Alec Francis of Caledonia-Houston
2nd Place - Spencer Welsh of Dover-Eyota
3rd Place - Blake Carlson of Goodhue
4th Place - Dalton Hall of Zumbrota-Mazeppa
5th Place - Stefan Nikoloski of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

1st Place Match
Alec Francis (Caledonia-Houston) 29-5, Sr. over Spencer Welsh (Dover-Eyota) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 4:29)

Section 1AA

106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cash Raymond of Simley
2nd Place - Luke Williams of Pine Island
3rd Place - Dominic Mann of Kasson-Mantorville
4th Place - Nate Evans of Lake City
5th Place - Jon Laures of Stewartville
6th Place - Isaac Walch of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
8th Place - Thomas Holmquist of St. Thomas Academy
8th Place - Nolan Schreier of La Crescent

1st Place Match
Cash Raymond (Simley) 34-9, 8th. over Luke Williams (Pine Island) 34-3, So. (Dec 8-1)

113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Reid Nelson of Simley
2nd Place - Jaacob Thompson of Byron
3rd Place - Preston Carlisle of Cannon Falls
4th Place - Joseph Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville
5th Place - Tyler Kreidemacher of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
6th Place - Steven Ramirez of Lake City
8th Place - Ivon Loy of Pine Island
8th Place - Riley Boland of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

1st Place Match
Reid Nelson (Simley) 40-5, Jr. over Jaacob Thompson (Byron) 24-8, So. (TF-1.5 4:30 (15-0))

120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Maxwell Petersen of Byron
2nd Place - Jonathan Harvey of Lake City
3rd Place - Cooper Peterson of Cannon Falls
4th Place - Carter Jonsgaard of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
5th Place - Kaiden Schrandt of Simley
6th Place - Preston Hitterdal of Kasson-Mantorville
8th Place - Colton Zwiefel of St. Thomas Academy
8th Place - Alex Hinrichs of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

1st Place Match
Maxwell Petersen (Byron) 35-2, So. over Jonathan Harvey (Lake City) 20-4, So. (MD 21-8)

126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chase DeBlaere of Simley
2nd Place - Ross Herber of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
3rd Place - Giovanni Ruffo of Kasson-Mantorville
4th Place - Nash Nelson of Lake City
5th Place - Colten Black of Cannon Falls
6th Place - Eli Haight of Byron
8th Place - Logan Dittrich of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
8th Place - Lincoln Dube of Stewartville

1st Place Match
Chase DeBlaere (Simley) 41-2, So. over Ross Herber (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 0:58)

132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Mitchel Petersen of Byron
2nd Place - Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Luke Skifton of Lake City
4th Place - Austin Michel of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
5th Place - Levi Anderson of Cannon Falls
6th Place - Joey Schreier of La Crescent
8th Place - James Diaz Lopez of Simley
8th Place - Cole Jannsen of Stewartville

1st Place Match
Mitchel Petersen (Byron) 12-1, Sr. over Logan Vaughan (Kasson-Mantorville) 28-7, So. (Dec 5-1

138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cael Berg of Simley
2nd Place - Joe Kozlowski of Lake City
3rd Place - Gable Speltz of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
4th Place - Dan Krier of Pine Island
5th Place - Kael Lamb of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
6th Place - Jack Springer of St. Thomas Academy
8th Place - Sam Ludden of Cannon Falls
8th Place - Henry Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville

1st Place Match
Cael Berg (Simley) 41-4, Jr. over Joe Kozlowski (Lake City) 28-10, Jr. (MD 15-3)

145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryan Sokol of Simley
2nd Place - Tanner Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Cael Marx of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
4th Place - Jacob Draxler of St. Thomas Academy
5th Place - Mason West of Lake City
6th Place - Riley Schwictenberg of Stewartville
8th Place - Kolton Riser of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
8th Place - Colton Allhiser of Pine Island

1st Place Match
Ryan Sokol (Simley) 42-2, Jr. over Tanner Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 28-10, Sr. (MD 19-6)

152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Joe Stucky of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
2nd Place - Travis Dohmen of Simley
3rd Place - Mason Pike of Pine Island
4th Place - Luke Becker of Lake City
5th Place - Vincent Mueller of St. Thomas Academy
6th Place - Brennan Corcoran of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
8th Place - Will Laures of Stewartville
8th Place - Wyatt Nemechek of Byron

1st Place Match
Joe Stucky (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 31-2, Sr. over Travis Dohmen (Simley) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Kail Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville
2nd Place - Nolan Wanzek of Simley
3rd Place - Derek Meincke of Lake City
4th Place - Dereck Boyum of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
5th Place - Keegan Zelinske of Stewartville
6th Place - Jake Borman of St. Thomas Academy
8th Place - Cooper Williams of Pine Island
8th Place - Jace Strain of Byron

1st Place Match
Kail Wynia (Kasson-Mantorville) 31-10, So. over Nolan Wanzek (Simley) 39-7, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Gavin Nelson of Simley
2nd Place - Bennett Berge of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Dominic Goihl-Krier of Lake City
4th Place - Jackson Cercioglu of St. Thomas Academy
5th Place - Alex Rahman of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
6th Place - Beau Zimmerman of Cannon Falls
8th Place - Colin Klug of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
8th Place - Kaleb Kraetsch of Byron

1st Place Match
Gavin Nelson (Simley) 38-5, Fr. over Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville) 39-1, So. (SV-1 7-5)

182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Patrick Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville
2nd Place - Quayin Short of Simley
3rd Place - Thomas Frank of Lake City
4th Place - Christian Sackett of Stewartville
5th Place - Jacob Meyer of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
6th Place - Anthony Roberton of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
7th Place - John Berdusco of St. Thomas Academy

1st Place Match
Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) 32-0, Sr. over Quayin Short (Simley) 41-3, Jr. (Dec 11-6)

195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Jackson Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville
2nd Place - Landan DuVal of Simley
3rd Place - Martin Prieto of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
4th Place - Riley Keenan of Cannon Falls
5th Place - Sam Nutt of Lake City
6th Place - Jaxon Klusmann of Pine Island
8th Place - Beau Lorentzen of Byron
8th Place - Jacob Thomason of Stewartville

1st Place Match
Jackson Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) 30-11, Jr. over Landan DuVal (Simley) 38-6, So. (Fall 4:28)

220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Bennett Tabor of Simley
2nd Place - Garrison Solliday of St. Thomas Academy
3rd Place - Max Balow of Lake City
4th Place - Reed Parrish of Kasson-Mantorville
5th Place - Vicente Deleon of Byron
6th Place - Parker Theobold of Stewartville
8th Place - Jack Swanson of Pine Island
8th Place - Cody Schneider of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

1st Place Match
Bennett Tabor (Simley) 43-0, Jr. over Garrison Solliday (St. Thomas Academy) 13-2, Jr. (Fall 4:45)

285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Logan Wingert of Plainview-Elgin-Millville
2nd Place - Anthony Moe-Tucker of Kasson-Mantorville
3rd Place - Leo Bluhm of St. Thomas Academy
4th Place - Adam Klingsporn of Pine Island
5th Place - Ryan Linde of Cannon Falls
6th Place - Chris Celis of Simley
8th Place - Alex Perez of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson
8th Place - Carter Geerts of Byron

1st Place Match
Logan Wingert (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 38-2, Sr. over Anthony Moe-Tucker (Kasson-Mantorville) 13-5, So. (Dec 9-8)
2nd Place Wrestleback

Section 1AAA

106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Cael Robb of Owatonna
2nd Place - Aivin Wasmoen of Albert Lea Area
3rd Place - Ryan Sullivan of Farmington
4th Place - JT Hausen of Faribault
5th Place - Brody Gorr of Northfield
6th Place - Calder Sheehan of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Brody Robinson of Rochester John Marshall
8th Place - Cung Biak Thawng of Austin

1st Place Match
Cael Robb (Owatonna) 36-6, Fr. over Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 32-9, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Hunter Frost of Farmington
2nd Place - Beau Murphy of Northfield
3rd Place - Owen Thorn of Owatonna
4th Place - Evan Maurud of Winona-Winona Cotter
5th Place - Elliott Viland of Faribault
6th Place - Kai Kobayashi of Rochester Mayo
7th Place - Ethyn Bertschinger of Rochester John Marshall

1st Place Match
Hunter Frost (Farmington) 36-11, So. over Beau Murphy (Northfield) 37-9, So. (MD 13-4)

120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Ryan Henningson of Winona-Winona Cotter
2nd Place - Yves Evillard of Owatonna
3rd Place - Jake Messner of Northfield
4th Place - Ben Timmerman of Rochester Mayo
5th Place - Jake Arens of Farmington
6th Place - Isaac Yetzer of Faribault

1st Place Match
Ryan Henningson (Winona-Winona Cotter) 43-2, Sr. over Yves Evillard (Owatonna) 23-8, So. (MD 10-2)

126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Chase Murphy of Northfield
2nd Place - Logan Henningson of Winona-Winona Cotter
3rd Place - Tucker Eriksmoen of Albert Lea Area
4th Place - Gael Ramirez of Faribault
5th Place - Kanin Hable of Owatonna
6th Place - Aiden Han-Lindemyer of Farmington
8th Place - Riku Kobayashi of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Evan Hanson of Rochester John Marshall

1st Place Match
Chase Murphy (Northfield) 41-4, Jr. over Tucker Eriksmoen (Albert Lea Area) 11-19, Jr. (Fall 2:49)

132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Marshall Peters of Rochester Mayo
2nd Place - Sam Holman of Northfield
3rd Place - Cameron Davis of Albert Lea Area
4th Place - Chase Dallman of Owatonna
5th Place - DJ Saunders of Faribault
6th Place - Lathan Wilson of Austin
8th Place - Dylan Olson of Farmington
8th Place - Brenin Speltz of Winona-Winona Cotter

1st Place Match
Marshall Peters (Rochester Mayo) 33-6, Jr. over Sam Holman (Northfield) 37-11, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Drew Woodley of Northfield
2nd Place - Connor Higgins of Rochester John Marshall
3rd Place - Jacob Reinardy of Owatonna
4th Place - Riley Stoltz of Faribault
5th Place - Garrett Berg of Farmington
6th Place - Ian Funk of Rochester Mayo
7th Place - Sam Oelfke of Austin

1st Place Match
Drew Woodley (Northfield) 48-1, Sr. over Connor Higgins (Rochester John Marshall) 30-7, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Peterson of Farmington
2nd Place - Cade Sheehan of Rochester Mayo
3rd Place - Cole Glazier of Albert Lea Area
4th Place - Jerez Autridge of Owatonna
5th Place - Gavin Anderson of Northfield
6th Place - Alex Hoy of Faribault
8th Place - Thomas Fritz of Austin
8th Place - Payton Richard of Rochester Century

1st Place Match
Luke Peterson (Farmington) 37-2, Sr. over Cade Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Landen Johnson of Owatonna
2nd Place - Garrett Pavelko of Rochester Century
3rd Place - Caleb Talamantes of Albert Lea Area
4th Place - Jayce Barron of Northfield
5th Place - Cole Han-LIndemyer of Farmington
6th Place - Bryce Nolen of Faribault
8th Place - Dylan Peper of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Isaac Allred of Winona-Winona Cotter

1st Place Match
Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 42-1, So. over Caleb Talamantes (Albert Lea Area) 36-9, Jr. (Dec 9-6)

160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Owen Pharo of Rochester Century
2nd Place - Ethan Johnson of Northfield
3rd Place - Austin Hamel of Farmington
4th Place - Kaden Nelson of Owatonna
5th Place - Ethan Smith of Rochester Mayo
6th Place - George Soto of Faribault
8th Place - Garrin Wilson of Austin
8th Place - Camyrn Sense of Winona-Winona Cotter

1st Place Match
Owen Pharo (Rochester Century) 35-8, Sr. over Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 20-8, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Josh Oathoudt of Faribault
2nd Place - Chase Vought of Farmington
3rd Place - Matt Seykora of Owatonna
4th Place - Nickolas Mikula of Northfield
5th Place - Sam Allen of Rochester Mayo
6th Place - Tyler Barney of Albert Lea Area
7th Place - Mason Callahan of Austin

1st Place Match
Josh Oathoudt (Faribault) 34-4, Sr. over Matt Seykora (Owatonna) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 1:47)

182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Parker Venz of Farmington
2nd Place - Andrew Meyer of Winona-Winona Cotter
3rd Place - Ethan Stockwell of Owatonna
4th Place - Jack Holman of Northfield
5th Place - Kadin Indrelie of Albert Lea Area
6th Place - Ronaldo De Jesus of Rochester John Marshall
8th Place - Ethan Vanderwaerdt of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Nathan Miller of Rochester Century

1st Place Match
Parker Venz (Farmington) 25-4, Jr. over Ethan Stockwell (Owatonna) 19-17, Sr. (TF-1.5 1:50 (16-1))

195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Luke Weierke of Farmington
2nd Place - Dylan Lippert of Faribault
3rd Place - Tyler Nachtigal of Winona-Winona Cotter
4th Place - Quincey Price of Owatonna
5th Place - Quinn Ertz of Northfield
6th Place - Angel Aguilera Lemus of Austin
7th Place - Adam Semple of Albert Lea Area

1st Place Match
Luke Weierke (Farmington) 29-4, Sr. over Dylan Lippert (Faribault) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 8-2)

220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Seth Arndt of Rochester Century
2nd Place - Andrew Keeler of Farmington
3rd Place - David Tonjum of Northfield
4th Place - Dedric Burger of Rochester Mayo
5th Place - Gabe Shatskikh of Faribault
6th Place - Shawn Mugo of Winona-Winona Cotter
8th Place - Adam Vlasaty of Austin
8th Place - Luke Effertz of Owatonna

1st Place Match
Seth Arndt (Rochester Century) 39-4, Sr. over Andrew Keeler (Farmington) 19-13, So. (Fall 3:29)

285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place - Isaiah Noeldner of Owatonna
2nd Place - Zander Rusert of Winona-Winona Cotter
3rd Place - Nick Lopez of Northfield
4th Place - Trevor Olson of Farmington
5th Place - Tanner Gliem of Rochester John Marshall
6th Place - Gavin Pike of Rochester Mayo
8th Place - Carter Harmdierks of Albert Lea Area
8th Place - Nicolas Lambert of Austin

1st Place Match
Isaiah Noeldner (Owatonna) 33-7, Sr. over Zander Rusert (Winona-Winona Cotter) 28-4, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Mild weekend. Snow Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Section boy's hockey highlights from Saturday

Image

Sean 2/22 2

Image

Section 1A wrestling finals

Image

Rochester Salvation Army thanks community

Image

Section 1AA wrestling finals

Image

Recognizing law enforcement on Arik Matson Day

Image

Section 1AAA wrestling finals

Image

Sean Weather 2/22

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Hayfield High School Donkey Basketball

Community Events