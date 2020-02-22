Section wrestling highlights from Saturday

Section 1A

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Anthony Romero of Gmlos

2nd Place - Lucas Schiell of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

3rd Place - Brodie Kellen of Dover-Eyota

4th Place - Owen Denstad of Caledonia-Houston

5th Place - Carson Rowland of Chatfield

6th Place - Lucas Bortz of Goodhue

8th Place - Henry Cushman of Wabasha-Kellogg

8th Place - Kyle Daniels of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

1st Place Match

Anthony Romero (Gmlos) 39-3, Jr. over Lucas Schiell (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 25-8, Fr. (Fall 1:27)

2nd Place Wrestleback

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cael Bartels of Chatfield

2nd Place - Cohen Wiste of Gmlos

3rd Place - Michael Majerus of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

4th Place - Bolton Thesing of Dover-Eyota

5th Place - Chris Cushman of Wabasha-Kellogg

6th Place - Connor Wingert of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

8th Place - Simon Seymour of Caledonia-Houston

8th Place - Jeremiah Bien of Goodhue

1st Place Match

Cael Bartels (Chatfield) 34-3, Sr. over Cohen Wiste (Gmlos) 37-5, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brandon Ross of Caledonia-Houston

2nd Place - James Jacobsen of Gmlos

3rd Place - Ben Murray of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

4th Place - Chace Kobs of St Charles

5th Place - Bradon Knutson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

6th Place - Ryan Bortz of Goodhue

7th Place - Lukas Carrier of Chatfield

1st Place Match

Brandon Ross (Caledonia-Houston) 31-5, So. over James Jacobsen (Gmlos) 22-19, Fr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (15-0))

2nd Place Wrestleback

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Krier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

2nd Place - Tucker Ginther of Caledonia-Houston

3rd Place - Cale Anderson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

4th Place - Kail Schott of Chatfield

5th Place - Landon Lehnertz of Dover-Eyota

6th Place - Carter Mathison of St Charles

8th Place - Wes Soltau of Gmlos

8th Place - Terrik Miller of Wabasha-Kellogg

1st Place Match

Luke Krier (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 27-10, Sr. over Tucker Ginther (Caledonia-Houston) 26-11, Fr. (Dec 5-3)

2nd Place Wrestleback

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Gust of Dover-Eyota

2nd Place - Lucas Winfield of Gmlos

3rd Place - Kody Rasmussen of Triton

4th Place - Cody Guenther of Chatfield

5th Place - John Poulin of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

6th Place - Isaac Blocker of Caledonia-Houston

8th Place - Ryan Kelly of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

8th Place - Beau Jaeger of Goodhue

1st Place Match

Gavin Gust (Dover-Eyota) 35-5, Fr. over Lucas Winfield (Gmlos) 29-14, Jr. (Fall 3:06)

2nd Place Wrestleback

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Taylor DeFrang of Dover-Eyota

2nd Place - Nolan Rommel of Wabasha-Kellogg

3rd Place - Donavon Felten of Gmlos

4th Place - Beau Jurrens of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

5th Place - Tate Karver of Chatfield

6th Place - Brady Koeppel of St Charles

8th Place - Carter Hovland of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

8th Place - Liam Schlichting of Triton

1st Place Match

Taylor DeFrang (Dover-Eyota) 25-2, Sr. over Nolan Rommel (Wabasha-Kellogg) 33-7, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Seth Goetzinger of Chatfield

2nd Place - Rece Voigt of Gmlos

3rd Place - Caden Anderson of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

4th Place - Cole Poncelet of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

5th Place - Jett Thoreson of St Charles

6th Place - Maddox O'Reilly of Goodhue

8th Place - Colby Dobbs of Triton

8th Place - Eric Mauss of Caledonia-Houston

1st Place Match

Seth Goetzinger (Chatfield) 36-5, Jr. over Rece Voigt (Gmlos) 39-8, Jr. (Fall 3:22)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Baxter O'Reilly of Goodhue

2nd Place - Isaac Denstad of Caledonia-Houston

3rd Place - Christian Jacobsen of Gmlos

4th Place - Maverick Whitethorn of Dover-Eyota

5th Place - Tanner Mancilman of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

6th Place - Owen Garness of Triton

7th Place - Luke Irhke of Chatfield

1st Place Match

Baxter O'Reilly (Goodhue) 29-3, Jr. over Isaac Denstad (Caledonia-Houston) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

2nd Place Wrestleback

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Daniel Smith of Gmlos

2nd Place - Tyler Shea of Dover-Eyota

3rd Place - Campbell Berge of Chatfield

4th Place - Aiden Goetzinger of Caledonia-Houston

5th Place - Kyle Cloutier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

6th Place - Caleb Kunz of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

8th Place - Hunter Shadow of Triton

8th Place - Aidan Kaiser of Goodhue

1st Place Match

Daniel Smith (Gmlos) 18-3, Jr. over Campbell Berge (Chatfield) 22-15, So. (Fall 0:35)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Noah Sayles of Gmlos

2nd Place - Jack Strub of Caledonia-Houston

3rd Place - Grady Schott of Chatfield

4th Place - John Frazier of Wabasha-Kellogg

5th Place - Connor Simon of St Charles

6th Place - Tyler Mix of Dover-Eyota

8th Place - Brekken Schlichting of Triton

8th Place - Collin Meyer of Goodhue

1st Place Match

Noah Sayles (Gmlos) 38-4, Jr. over Jack Strub (Caledonia-Houston) 26-8, Sr. (Fall 1:43)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Dabelstein of Dover-Eyota

2nd Place - Gabe Tupper of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

3rd Place - Mason Barker of Triton

4th Place - Owen Blocker of Caledonia-Houston

5th Place - Michael Barrett of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

6th Place - Jack Rodeghier of Wabasha-Kellogg

8th Place - Carsyn O'Reilly of Goodhue

8th Place - Mason Clemens of Chatfield

1st Place Match

Gavin Dabelstein (Dover-Eyota) 35-4, Sr. over Gabe Tupper (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 33-7, So. (Dec 4-1)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ethan Kovars of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

2nd Place - Cameron Sneed of Gmlos

3rd Place - Cody Lohman of Goodhue

4th Place - Jed Kasten of Caledonia-Houston

5th Place - Jackson Duellman of Dover-Eyota

1st Place Match

Ethan Kovars (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 27-6, Jr. over Cameron Sneed (Gmlos) 32-9, Jr. (Fall 3:24)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Aj Karver of Chatfield

2nd Place - Reece Lemke of Dover-Eyota

3rd Place - Jack Haglund of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

4th Place - Mason Taxdahl of Goodhue

5th Place - Dameriz Davis of Caledonia-Houston

6th Place - Riley Ferden of St Charles

1st Place Match

Aj Karver (Chatfield) 26-9, Jr. over Reece Lemke (Dover-Eyota) 21-15, Sr. (Fall 1:43)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alec Francis of Caledonia-Houston

2nd Place - Spencer Welsh of Dover-Eyota

3rd Place - Blake Carlson of Goodhue

4th Place - Dalton Hall of Zumbrota-Mazeppa

5th Place - Stefan Nikoloski of Fillmore C-Lanesboro-M-C Wolves

1st Place Match

Alec Francis (Caledonia-Houston) 29-5, Sr. over Spencer Welsh (Dover-Eyota) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 4:29)

Section 1AA

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cash Raymond of Simley

2nd Place - Luke Williams of Pine Island

3rd Place - Dominic Mann of Kasson-Mantorville

4th Place - Nate Evans of Lake City

5th Place - Jon Laures of Stewartville

6th Place - Isaac Walch of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

8th Place - Thomas Holmquist of St. Thomas Academy

8th Place - Nolan Schreier of La Crescent

1st Place Match

Cash Raymond (Simley) 34-9, 8th. over Luke Williams (Pine Island) 34-3, So. (Dec 8-1)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Reid Nelson of Simley

2nd Place - Jaacob Thompson of Byron

3rd Place - Preston Carlisle of Cannon Falls

4th Place - Joseph Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville

5th Place - Tyler Kreidemacher of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

6th Place - Steven Ramirez of Lake City

8th Place - Ivon Loy of Pine Island

8th Place - Riley Boland of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

1st Place Match

Reid Nelson (Simley) 40-5, Jr. over Jaacob Thompson (Byron) 24-8, So. (TF-1.5 4:30 (15-0))

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Maxwell Petersen of Byron

2nd Place - Jonathan Harvey of Lake City

3rd Place - Cooper Peterson of Cannon Falls

4th Place - Carter Jonsgaard of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

5th Place - Kaiden Schrandt of Simley

6th Place - Preston Hitterdal of Kasson-Mantorville

8th Place - Colton Zwiefel of St. Thomas Academy

8th Place - Alex Hinrichs of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

1st Place Match

Maxwell Petersen (Byron) 35-2, So. over Jonathan Harvey (Lake City) 20-4, So. (MD 21-8)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chase DeBlaere of Simley

2nd Place - Ross Herber of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

3rd Place - Giovanni Ruffo of Kasson-Mantorville

4th Place - Nash Nelson of Lake City

5th Place - Colten Black of Cannon Falls

6th Place - Eli Haight of Byron

8th Place - Logan Dittrich of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

8th Place - Lincoln Dube of Stewartville

1st Place Match

Chase DeBlaere (Simley) 41-2, So. over Ross Herber (Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 0:58)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mitchel Petersen of Byron

2nd Place - Logan Vaughan of Kasson-Mantorville

3rd Place - Luke Skifton of Lake City

4th Place - Austin Michel of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

5th Place - Levi Anderson of Cannon Falls

6th Place - Joey Schreier of La Crescent

8th Place - James Diaz Lopez of Simley

8th Place - Cole Jannsen of Stewartville

1st Place Match

Mitchel Petersen (Byron) 12-1, Sr. over Logan Vaughan (Kasson-Mantorville) 28-7, So. (Dec 5-1

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cael Berg of Simley

2nd Place - Joe Kozlowski of Lake City

3rd Place - Gable Speltz of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

4th Place - Dan Krier of Pine Island

5th Place - Kael Lamb of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

6th Place - Jack Springer of St. Thomas Academy

8th Place - Sam Ludden of Cannon Falls

8th Place - Henry Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville

1st Place Match

Cael Berg (Simley) 41-4, Jr. over Joe Kozlowski (Lake City) 28-10, Jr. (MD 15-3)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryan Sokol of Simley

2nd Place - Tanner Paulson of Kasson-Mantorville

3rd Place - Cael Marx of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

4th Place - Jacob Draxler of St. Thomas Academy

5th Place - Mason West of Lake City

6th Place - Riley Schwictenberg of Stewartville

8th Place - Kolton Riser of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

8th Place - Colton Allhiser of Pine Island

1st Place Match

Ryan Sokol (Simley) 42-2, Jr. over Tanner Paulson (Kasson-Mantorville) 28-10, Sr. (MD 19-6)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Joe Stucky of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

2nd Place - Travis Dohmen of Simley

3rd Place - Mason Pike of Pine Island

4th Place - Luke Becker of Lake City

5th Place - Vincent Mueller of St. Thomas Academy

6th Place - Brennan Corcoran of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

8th Place - Will Laures of Stewartville

8th Place - Wyatt Nemechek of Byron

1st Place Match

Joe Stucky (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 31-2, Sr. over Travis Dohmen (Simley) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kail Wynia of Kasson-Mantorville

2nd Place - Nolan Wanzek of Simley

3rd Place - Derek Meincke of Lake City

4th Place - Dereck Boyum of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

5th Place - Keegan Zelinske of Stewartville

6th Place - Jake Borman of St. Thomas Academy

8th Place - Cooper Williams of Pine Island

8th Place - Jace Strain of Byron

1st Place Match

Kail Wynia (Kasson-Mantorville) 31-10, So. over Nolan Wanzek (Simley) 39-7, Sr. (Dec 6-5)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Nelson of Simley

2nd Place - Bennett Berge of Kasson-Mantorville

3rd Place - Dominic Goihl-Krier of Lake City

4th Place - Jackson Cercioglu of St. Thomas Academy

5th Place - Alex Rahman of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

6th Place - Beau Zimmerman of Cannon Falls

8th Place - Colin Klug of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

8th Place - Kaleb Kraetsch of Byron

1st Place Match

Gavin Nelson (Simley) 38-5, Fr. over Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville) 39-1, So. (SV-1 7-5)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Patrick Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville

2nd Place - Quayin Short of Simley

3rd Place - Thomas Frank of Lake City

4th Place - Christian Sackett of Stewartville

5th Place - Jacob Meyer of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

6th Place - Anthony Roberton of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

7th Place - John Berdusco of St. Thomas Academy

1st Place Match

Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) 32-0, Sr. over Quayin Short (Simley) 41-3, Jr. (Dec 11-6)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jackson Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville

2nd Place - Landan DuVal of Simley

3rd Place - Martin Prieto of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

4th Place - Riley Keenan of Cannon Falls

5th Place - Sam Nutt of Lake City

6th Place - Jaxon Klusmann of Pine Island

8th Place - Beau Lorentzen of Byron

8th Place - Jacob Thomason of Stewartville

1st Place Match

Jackson Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville) 30-11, Jr. over Landan DuVal (Simley) 38-6, So. (Fall 4:28)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bennett Tabor of Simley

2nd Place - Garrison Solliday of St. Thomas Academy

3rd Place - Max Balow of Lake City

4th Place - Reed Parrish of Kasson-Mantorville

5th Place - Vicente Deleon of Byron

6th Place - Parker Theobold of Stewartville

8th Place - Jack Swanson of Pine Island

8th Place - Cody Schneider of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

1st Place Match

Bennett Tabor (Simley) 43-0, Jr. over Garrison Solliday (St. Thomas Academy) 13-2, Jr. (Fall 4:45)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Logan Wingert of Plainview-Elgin-Millville

2nd Place - Anthony Moe-Tucker of Kasson-Mantorville

3rd Place - Leo Bluhm of St. Thomas Academy

4th Place - Adam Klingsporn of Pine Island

5th Place - Ryan Linde of Cannon Falls

6th Place - Chris Celis of Simley

8th Place - Alex Perez of Lewiston-Altura-Rushford-Peterson

8th Place - Carter Geerts of Byron

1st Place Match

Logan Wingert (Plainview-Elgin-Millville) 38-2, Sr. over Anthony Moe-Tucker (Kasson-Mantorville) 13-5, So. (Dec 9-8)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Section 1AAA

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cael Robb of Owatonna

2nd Place - Aivin Wasmoen of Albert Lea Area

3rd Place - Ryan Sullivan of Farmington

4th Place - JT Hausen of Faribault

5th Place - Brody Gorr of Northfield

6th Place - Calder Sheehan of Rochester Mayo

8th Place - Brody Robinson of Rochester John Marshall

8th Place - Cung Biak Thawng of Austin

1st Place Match

Cael Robb (Owatonna) 36-6, Fr. over Aivin Wasmoen (Albert Lea Area) 32-9, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hunter Frost of Farmington

2nd Place - Beau Murphy of Northfield

3rd Place - Owen Thorn of Owatonna

4th Place - Evan Maurud of Winona-Winona Cotter

5th Place - Elliott Viland of Faribault

6th Place - Kai Kobayashi of Rochester Mayo

7th Place - Ethyn Bertschinger of Rochester John Marshall

1st Place Match

Hunter Frost (Farmington) 36-11, So. over Beau Murphy (Northfield) 37-9, So. (MD 13-4)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryan Henningson of Winona-Winona Cotter

2nd Place - Yves Evillard of Owatonna

3rd Place - Jake Messner of Northfield

4th Place - Ben Timmerman of Rochester Mayo

5th Place - Jake Arens of Farmington

6th Place - Isaac Yetzer of Faribault

1st Place Match

Ryan Henningson (Winona-Winona Cotter) 43-2, Sr. over Yves Evillard (Owatonna) 23-8, So. (MD 10-2)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chase Murphy of Northfield

2nd Place - Logan Henningson of Winona-Winona Cotter

3rd Place - Tucker Eriksmoen of Albert Lea Area

4th Place - Gael Ramirez of Faribault

5th Place - Kanin Hable of Owatonna

6th Place - Aiden Han-Lindemyer of Farmington

8th Place - Riku Kobayashi of Rochester Mayo

8th Place - Evan Hanson of Rochester John Marshall

1st Place Match

Chase Murphy (Northfield) 41-4, Jr. over Tucker Eriksmoen (Albert Lea Area) 11-19, Jr. (Fall 2:49)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Marshall Peters of Rochester Mayo

2nd Place - Sam Holman of Northfield

3rd Place - Cameron Davis of Albert Lea Area

4th Place - Chase Dallman of Owatonna

5th Place - DJ Saunders of Faribault

6th Place - Lathan Wilson of Austin

8th Place - Dylan Olson of Farmington

8th Place - Brenin Speltz of Winona-Winona Cotter

1st Place Match

Marshall Peters (Rochester Mayo) 33-6, Jr. over Sam Holman (Northfield) 37-11, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Drew Woodley of Northfield

2nd Place - Connor Higgins of Rochester John Marshall

3rd Place - Jacob Reinardy of Owatonna

4th Place - Riley Stoltz of Faribault

5th Place - Garrett Berg of Farmington

6th Place - Ian Funk of Rochester Mayo

7th Place - Sam Oelfke of Austin

1st Place Match

Drew Woodley (Northfield) 48-1, Sr. over Connor Higgins (Rochester John Marshall) 30-7, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Peterson of Farmington

2nd Place - Cade Sheehan of Rochester Mayo

3rd Place - Cole Glazier of Albert Lea Area

4th Place - Jerez Autridge of Owatonna

5th Place - Gavin Anderson of Northfield

6th Place - Alex Hoy of Faribault

8th Place - Thomas Fritz of Austin

8th Place - Payton Richard of Rochester Century

1st Place Match

Luke Peterson (Farmington) 37-2, Sr. over Cade Sheehan (Rochester Mayo) 32-5, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Landen Johnson of Owatonna

2nd Place - Garrett Pavelko of Rochester Century

3rd Place - Caleb Talamantes of Albert Lea Area

4th Place - Jayce Barron of Northfield

5th Place - Cole Han-LIndemyer of Farmington

6th Place - Bryce Nolen of Faribault

8th Place - Dylan Peper of Rochester Mayo

8th Place - Isaac Allred of Winona-Winona Cotter

1st Place Match

Landen Johnson (Owatonna) 42-1, So. over Caleb Talamantes (Albert Lea Area) 36-9, Jr. (Dec 9-6)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Owen Pharo of Rochester Century

2nd Place - Ethan Johnson of Northfield

3rd Place - Austin Hamel of Farmington

4th Place - Kaden Nelson of Owatonna

5th Place - Ethan Smith of Rochester Mayo

6th Place - George Soto of Faribault

8th Place - Garrin Wilson of Austin

8th Place - Camyrn Sense of Winona-Winona Cotter

1st Place Match

Owen Pharo (Rochester Century) 35-8, Sr. over Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 20-8, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Josh Oathoudt of Faribault

2nd Place - Chase Vought of Farmington

3rd Place - Matt Seykora of Owatonna

4th Place - Nickolas Mikula of Northfield

5th Place - Sam Allen of Rochester Mayo

6th Place - Tyler Barney of Albert Lea Area

7th Place - Mason Callahan of Austin

1st Place Match

Josh Oathoudt (Faribault) 34-4, Sr. over Matt Seykora (Owatonna) 25-16, Jr. (Fall 1:47)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Parker Venz of Farmington

2nd Place - Andrew Meyer of Winona-Winona Cotter

3rd Place - Ethan Stockwell of Owatonna

4th Place - Jack Holman of Northfield

5th Place - Kadin Indrelie of Albert Lea Area

6th Place - Ronaldo De Jesus of Rochester John Marshall

8th Place - Ethan Vanderwaerdt of Rochester Mayo

8th Place - Nathan Miller of Rochester Century

1st Place Match

Parker Venz (Farmington) 25-4, Jr. over Ethan Stockwell (Owatonna) 19-17, Sr. (TF-1.5 1:50 (16-1))

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Weierke of Farmington

2nd Place - Dylan Lippert of Faribault

3rd Place - Tyler Nachtigal of Winona-Winona Cotter

4th Place - Quincey Price of Owatonna

5th Place - Quinn Ertz of Northfield

6th Place - Angel Aguilera Lemus of Austin

7th Place - Adam Semple of Albert Lea Area

1st Place Match

Luke Weierke (Farmington) 29-4, Sr. over Dylan Lippert (Faribault) 30-8, Sr. (Dec 8-2)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Seth Arndt of Rochester Century

2nd Place - Andrew Keeler of Farmington

3rd Place - David Tonjum of Northfield

4th Place - Dedric Burger of Rochester Mayo

5th Place - Gabe Shatskikh of Faribault

6th Place - Shawn Mugo of Winona-Winona Cotter

8th Place - Adam Vlasaty of Austin

8th Place - Luke Effertz of Owatonna

1st Place Match

Seth Arndt (Rochester Century) 39-4, Sr. over Andrew Keeler (Farmington) 19-13, So. (Fall 3:29)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Isaiah Noeldner of Owatonna

2nd Place - Zander Rusert of Winona-Winona Cotter

3rd Place - Nick Lopez of Northfield

4th Place - Trevor Olson of Farmington

5th Place - Tanner Gliem of Rochester John Marshall

6th Place - Gavin Pike of Rochester Mayo

8th Place - Carter Harmdierks of Albert Lea Area

8th Place - Nicolas Lambert of Austin

1st Place Match

Isaiah Noeldner (Owatonna) 33-7, Sr. over Zander Rusert (Winona-Winona Cotter) 28-4, Jr. (Dec 6-3)