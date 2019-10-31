Section volleyball highlights plus MN and IA statewide scores

Iowa
Beckman Catholic 25-25-25, MFL-Mar-Mac 5-12-12
Boyden-Hull 25-25-20-25, Central Lyon 16-22-25-14
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 25-26-25, South Central Calhoun 17-24-18
Denver 25-4--4-0, South Hardin 21-10--13--5
East Mills 25-25-25, Southwest Valley 21-22-15
East Sac County 25-25-25, West Monona 15-8-21
Emmetsburg 25-14-25-25, Pocahontas Area 20-25-20-22
Gehlen Catholic 25-25-25, George-Little Rock 12-10-17
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23-25-25-25, Bishop Garrigan 25-19-15-14
Grand View Christian 18-25-25-17-15, BCLUW 25-19-18-25-10
Grundy Center 25-25-25, Woodward-Granger 12-12-22
Holy Trinity Catholic 25-25-25, Seymour 4-11-7
Hudson 25-25-25, Regina Catholic 12-3-14
Janesville 25-25-25, North Butler 18-12-13
Lisbon 25-25-25, Prince of Peace 16-19-16
Mediapolis 25-25-25, Louisa-Muscatine 16-12-17
New London 25-18-25-25, WACO 15-25-19-13
Newell-Fonda 25-25-11-25, Siouxland Christian 17-13-25-12
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25, West Central Valley 8-11-8
North Tama 25-25-25, Montezuma 16-16-13
Osage 25-25-25, Lake Mills 11-13-20
Riverside 25-30-28, Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-28-26
Sidney 25-25-26, Lenox 7-9-24
Springville 25-27-25, Belle Plaine 22-25-17
St. Albert 25-25-25, Boyer Valley 11-15-9
Tripoli 25-22-25-25, Edgewood-Colesburg 16-25-17-16
Underwood 25-25-13-25, ACGC 18-16-25-14
Van Buren 25-15-25-25, Pella Christian 17-25-21-20
Wapsie Valley 25-25-25, West Central 18-20-12
West Branch 25-25-25, Cascade 16-11-14
Western Christian 25-25-25, Lawton-Bronson 14-7-11
Wilton 25-25-25, North Cedar 20-17-21
Minnesota
AAA Section 4
Championship
North St. Paul def. Stillwater, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15
AAA Section 5
Championship
Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-19, 28-26, 25-13
AA Section 1
Semifinal
Kasson-Mantorville def. Cannon Falls, 25-14, 25-10, 25-20
Stewartville def. Lake City, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 27-29, 15-10
AA Section 2
Semifinal
Belle Plaine def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), 16-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 15-12
LeSueur-Henderson def. St. Peter, 18-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 17-15
AA Section 3
Semifinal
Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20
Minnewaska def. New London-Spicer, 28-26, 25-21, 25-23
AA Section 4
Semifinal
Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-10, 25-13, 25-12
Holy Angels def. Nova Classical Academy, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14
AA Section 5
Semifinal
Totino-Grace def. Rockford, 14-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-19
Watertown-Mayer def. Mound Westonka, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15
AA Section 6
Semifinal
Annandale def. Royalton, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20
Maple Lake def. Sauk Centre, 26-24, 25-19, 16-25, 25-23
A Section 1
Semifinal
Mabel-Canton def. Caledonia, 19-25, 25-23, 25-16, 26-24
Medford def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-17, 25-19, 24-26, 17-25, 17-15
A Section 2
Semifinal
Mayer Lutheran def. BOLD, 25-22, 25-14, 25-20
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Alden-Conger, 25-20, 25-11, 25-14
A Section 3
Semifinal
Adrian def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 22-25, 7-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-14
Minneota def. Canby, 25-7, 25-17, 25-11
A Section 4
Semifinal
Mounds Park Academy def. PACT Charter, 25-21, 25-16, 25-10
New Life Academy def. Legacy Christian, 3-0
A Section 5
Semifinal
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-12, 25-23, 25-18
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Pine River-Backus, 25-11, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16
